Award-Winning Composer and Carnegie Hall Performer Karen Salicath Jamali Announces New Vocal Single 'Mary's Song'

Cover of Marys Song

Multi-award-winning composer, pianist, and visual artist Karen Salicath Jamali announces the release of "Mary's Song"

For me, Mary's Song is about remembering that we are never alone and are always loved” — Karen Salicath Jamali

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Mary's Song " is among the most personal pieces Salicath has created. The melody did not begin at the guitar, it arrived one quiet morning, felt within the heart before it was ever played. The process of creating it became, as she describes, an act of listening rather than composing. The instrumentation is voice, acoustic guitar, and gentle percussion. But the essence of the music comes from somewhere deeper than its arrangement.The song is about remembering the heart returning to the stillness within ourselves that the noise of everyday life so easily obscures. Salicath has been inspired by the way children experience the world: with openness, trust, curiosity, and a natural presence close to the source of life. "Mary's Song" was born from a longing to rediscover that quality not as nostalgia, but as something still available, still real.With this release, Karen Salicath Jamali introduces a term she has given to this creative path: Quintessence Music. When she attempted to place the song within existing genre classifications, even with the help of AI, none fully reflected what she had made. The music is rooted in acoustic indie folk, yet its origin is not a musical style. It is music received through the heart in moments of deep stillness, expressing our connection with the greater universe and inviting listeners into presence, peace, and wonder.The word quintessence comes from the ancient idea of the fifth element, the invisible essence beyond earth, water, air, and fire. It represents the subtle thread that connects all life. For Karen Salicath Jamali, it reflects not only this song but the philosophy underlying her entire body of work: whether composing, painting, or sculpting, she draws from the same place of stillness. The medium changes. The source remains the same.The Cover of the single is made of one of Karen Salicath Jamali's Mary Sculpture.Critical Acclaim for Debut Vocal Single "Seeds of God" & "Only In Love We are""Mary's Song" arrives on the heels of two critically praised vocal releases earlier this year:WAXMGZINE"The nearest comparison is Enya, whose entire catalogue trades in the same hushed, cathedral-sized intimacy"EARMILK"Karen Salicath Jamali creates a piece of music that transcends the moment and lingers."LOOP SOLITARIE“The sound design is beautifully handled, shaped with an indie-folk sensitivity that recalls the emotional stillness of Bon Iver and Novo Amor”MIND BEHIND THE MUSIC"It's an intimate delivery of a deeply personal message, and you sense that she lingers on every word, much like Bob Dylan did in his prime. The influences I hear are closer to Kate Wolf and The Velvet Underground & Nico."About :Karen Salicath Jamali is a multi-award-winning composer, pianist, guitarist, sing & songwriter, producer, and visual artist.Born in Denmark and based in New York and Orlando. Educated at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Art and has worked as a professional painter, sculptor, and photographer for over 30 years. Her path into music began after a 2012 accident left her with a head injury and near-death experience. After 3 years of recovery, she spontaneously could play the piano, even she never had played the piano before, she began hearing music in her dreams during recovery — and started recording it. The result is nine albums, over 2,500 compositions, 25 million streams, 135,000+ followers, and eight solo performances at Carnegie Hall. In 2026, she entered a partnership with EMPIRE and KOSIGN, powered by Kobalt Music Group. And ORION under Warner Music Group. Her recent accolades include three Silver Awards from the Global Music Awards, two Silver Awards from EMIA, and Grammyfirst-ballot consideration for Angel Pollination, Hope of Angels, and Angel Gabriel. She was inducted into the Akademia Music Award Hall of Fame in 2023 and named Artist of the Year.

Only In Love We are

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