Gold Eagle Company® Names Former MEMA CEO Bill Long to Advisory Board

Bill Long, Industry Veteran and former MEMA CEO, joins Gold Eagle Company's Advisory Board

Bill is one of the most influential and highly regarded leaders our industry has produced” — Marc Blackman, Chairman and CEO of Gold Eagle

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold EagleCompany, a leading manufacturer and marketer of automotive appearance, performance, and maintenance products, today announced the appointment of Bill Long, former President and CEO of MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association , to its Advisory Board. Long brings more than four decades of executive leadership, strategic insight, and industry advocacy experience to Gold Eagle.One of the most respected leaders in the automotive aftermarket, supplier, and motorsports industries, Long has held senior leadership positions across the automotive and commercial vehicle sectors while serving as a recognized voice for the industry throughout North America. During his tenure at MEMA, he helped advance the interests of vehicle suppliers and promote innovation, collaboration, and growth across the industry.Long has served numerous industry organizations and boards, including the Automotive Hall of Fame Board of Directors, the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation, the National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF), and the Northwood University Automotive Aftermarket Advisory Board. His contributions have been recognized with several of the industry's most prestigious honors, including Northwood University's Outstanding Business Leader Award, the MEMA Triangle Award, the Automotive Aftermarket Management Education Award, and the Jack Arute Sr. Excellence in Motorsports Award.“Bill is one of the most influential and highly regarded leaders our industry has produced,” said Marc Blackman, Chairman and CEO of Gold Eagle. “His deep understanding of the automotive aftermarket, extensive industry relationships, and proven leadership experience will provide tremendous value as we continue to strengthen our brands, expand our portfolio, accelerate profitable growth, and position Gold Eagle for long-term success. Bill has spent his career helping organizations navigate change, identify opportunities, and create lasting value. We are honored to welcome him to the Gold Eagle Advisory Board.”The Gold Eagle Company Advisory Board provides independent counsel and strategic guidance to the company’s leadership team on matters involving growth, profitability, leadership development, market trends, organizational effectiveness, and long-term value creation. Long joins a distinguished group of advisors with expertise spanning automotive aftermarket, consumer products, manufacturing, retail, and corporate leadership.“For years I have admired Gold Eagle’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer focus,” said Long. “The company has built an exceptional portfolio of brands and a strong reputation throughout the automotive aftermarket. I am honored to join the Advisory Board and look forward to supporting Marc and the leadership team as they continue to build on that legacy and pursue new opportunities for growth.”Long’s appointment reflects Gold Eagle’s commitment to drawing on world-class external expertise to support strategic decision-making and accelerate long-term value creation. For more information about Gold Eagle Company, visit GoldEagle.com About Gold EagleCompanyFounded in Chicago in 1932, Gold EagleCompany is a family-owned manufacturer and marketer of premium automotive, outdoor power equipment, and specialty products. Its portfolio of trusted brands includes STA-BIL, 303Products, HEET, Hot Shot’s Secret, and licensed Valvoline™ automotive performance chemicals. Gold Eagle products are sold through leading automotive, mass retail, hardware, farm and fleet, marine, and e-commerce channels throughout North America.

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