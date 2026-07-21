Step.co Launches Walk & Talk, Turning Everyday Walks Into Low-Pressure Social Connection

Step.co’s Walk & Talk feature helps users connect through live audio walks, bringing shared movement, real-time conversation, and step tracking into one social fitness experience.

New feature leads Step v3.3.0, a major social movement update with shared workouts, live walks, Community Circles, and new privacy controls

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Step.co, the adaptive movement platform built around real-life consistency, today announced the launch of Walk & Talk , a new social walking feature that helps users turn everyday walks into live audio conversations with friends, family, coworkers, or members of their Circles With Walk & Talk, users can step outside, start a walk, and invite someone to join in real time. Whether they are walking through a city street, along the beach, around the neighborhood, or during a lunch break, Walk & Talk makes it easier to stay active and connected without scheduling another video call or sitting in front of another screen.The feature leads Step v3.3.0, a major update designed to make movement feel less solo and more connected.“Many people want to move more, but consistency is hard when fitness feels like another task on the calendar,” said Farid Dordar, Founder of Step.co. “Walk & Talk gives people a simple reason to step outside, connect with someone they care about, and build movement into their day in a way that feels natural.”Walk & Talk was designed for busy adults who often struggle to make time for both movement and meaningful connection. Instead of asking users to choose between taking a walk and calling someone they have been meaning to catch up with, Step.co brings both moments together.With Walk & Talk, users can:Start a live walk and invite a friend in secondsTalk in real time through an audio-only experienceShare steps and distance while walkingOpen a walk to their Circle so friends can joinSchedule a walk ahead of timeSee active walks from their Circle and join with a tapUnlike video-based fitness or social experiences, Walk & Talk is built to feel casual, private, and low-pressure. The feature is audio-only and does not show users’ real-time location to others, helping people connect without the stress of being on camera or sharing exactly where they are.“Sometimes the hardest part of staying active is simply starting,” added Dordar. “When a friend joins you, even virtually, the walk feels easier. Walk & Talk is about making movement more human.”Step v3.3.0 Brings More Ways to Move TogetherWalk & Talk launches as part of a broader Step v3.3.0 update focused on social movement, shared accountability, and everyday consistency.The update also includes:Users can now turn Step classes into shared live sessions with friends, family, or Circles. Sessions can be started spontaneously or scheduled ahead so everyone can join when it begins.Synchronized Group WorkoutsIn shared sessions, hosts can pause, resume, and advance the workout so everyone stays in sync from start to finish.Community CirclesStep.co now makes it easier to discover and join public communities inside Circle Hub, starting with Steppers, Step’s default community. Users can join, leave, and rejoin public Circles without needing to search for invite links.StepWatch 2The rebuilt Apple Watch companion brings live metrics, heart rate zones, steps, distance, calories, and lightweight controls to classes, programs, and Walk & Talk sessions.More Privacy ControlsUsers can choose how much progress they share with their Circles, including full workout progress, rings only, or visibility to the Circle owner only.Improved Notifications and Live ExperienceStep v3.3.0 also includes a redesigned notification center, clearer scheduled and live session updates, faster Live Now updates, Walk & Talk invites and reminders, foreground notifications, and performance improvements across iPhone and Apple Watch.Together, these updates move Step.co beyond a solo fitness experience and toward a more connected movement platform built around the people, routines, and moments that help users keep showing up.Movement That Fits Real LifeThe launch comes as many adults look for healthier ways to stay active, reduce screen fatigue, and maintain meaningful relationships in busy daily life. For professionals, parents, remote workers, and adults over 40, walking remains one of the most accessible ways to move more throughout the day.Walk & Talk builds on that simple behavior by turning a walk into a shared moment.Users can take a quick break from work, head outside after dinner, walk while traveling, or reconnect with a friend in another city — all while adding more movement into their day.About Step.coStep.co is an adaptive movement platform that helps people build consistent, balanced fitness habits through guided movement, social connection, and intelligent weekly targets. The platform combines human-led classes, adaptive recommendations, Apple Health integration, Apple Watch support, and social features designed to help users move with purpose across strength, cardio, mobility, and everyday activity.Built for real life, Step.co helps users stay active in a way that feels personal, flexible, and sustainable.For more information, visit Step.co.

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