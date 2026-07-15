Office of the Governor — News Release — Gov. Green Signs Legislation to Support Kūpuna Care and Strengthen AI Protection

STATE OF HAWAIʻI KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI JOSH GREEN, M.D. GOVERNOR KE KIA ʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN SIGNS LEGISLATION TO SUPPORT KŪPUNA CARE AND STRENGTHEN AI PROTECTIONS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 14, 2026

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green today signed three measures in two bill signing ceremonies, the first recognizing Hawaiʻiʻs commitment to supporting kūpuna and their caretakers, the second establishing safety measures and protections for the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Kūpuna Support: Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease can create significant costs for individuals and their caregivers, adding financial stress to the emotional toll of memory loss. Hawai‘i is committed to supporting our kūpuna and the families and caregivers who stand beside them.“Support for our aging kūpuna and their caregivers is very personal to me,” said Governor Green. “The needs are great and anything we can do through thoughtful, supportive and compassionate legislation that will help lighten the load has my heartfelt support.”

HB 1853: RELATING TO DEMENTIA , Act 245

With over 31,000 Hawaiʻi residents currently living with Alzheimer’s, a figure expected to double by 2050, the need for a coordinated statewide approach is urgent. Dementia-related Medicaid costs are rising, now about $309 million annually, placing increasing pressure on household budgets. Some families face memory care costs as high as $15,000 per month.House Bill (HB) 1853, Act 245, establishes the Hānai Memory Network Program (Hawaiʻi’s Assistance for the Navigation of Alzheimer’s Intervention) within the Executive Office of Aging and appropriates $3 million to support its implementation. This landmark measure will build a statewide network of dementia care specialists and community support services, making it easier for people to access early screening, timely diagnosis and coordinated care. By placing dedicated dementia care experts in every county and establishing community-based memory clinics on the neighbor islands, the program aims to close critical care gaps, provide meaningful support for caregivers and strengthen stability for families across Hawaiʻi.

“For too long, those with Alzheimer’s and dementia have received fragmented, reactive and crisis‑driven care, or none at all,” said Senator Sharon Moriwaki, co-convener of the Legislative Kūpuna Caucus. “This bill is a major step toward providing early detection, coordinated care, access to treatment and stronger support for caregivers. It’s a significant commitment to our kūpuna, their caregivers and our collective future. By investing now, we can build a network that cares for and supports our kūpuna and families facing what has been a hidden and dreaded disease.”

“Today, more than 31,000 Hawaiʻi residents are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is projected to exceed 62,000 by 2050,” said Representative Cory M. Chun, co-convener of the Legislative Kūpuna Caucus. “The Hānai Memory Network Program will improve access to early detection, timely diagnosis, coordinated care planning and long-term support for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers. Through this program, we hope to build a stronger support system that improves quality of life and helps families navigate the challenges of this disease.”

“We all have been touched by dementia, whether in our own families or in our communities,” said Dr. Gina Fujikami, division chief of Geriatrics at The Queen’s Health Systems and board member of the Alzheimer’s Association of Hawaiʻi. “HB 1853, or the Hānai Memory Network, provides access to earlier dementia diagnosis, coordination of care and treatment options statewide. Through the creation of this interconnected system, we will be able to better stabilize the disease, maintain and extend independence — and help people plan for the future.”

Artificial Intelligence:

As AI technology becomes increasingly advanced, it is imperative that the state of Hawaiʻi develop safeguards to ensure people are protected and provided tools to use the software with caution.

“AI presents fascinating opportunities for technological breakthroughs and has become a daily tool for many here in Hawaiʻi,” Governor Green said. “By being intentional with our approach and recognizing potential dangers, we will be better suited to use AI to our advantage. These pieces of legislation build upon significant findings that will allow us to protect the people of Hawaiʻi during times of rapid development.”

HB 2137: RELATING TO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE , Act 247

A function of AI, referred to as “deepfake” technology, enables the realistic digital imitation of an individual’s voice, face, likeness and performance. Deepfake technology has been linked to identity theft, fraud, election interference, cyberbullying and non-consensual pornography, causing irreparable damage and lasting harm. These fabricated images are increasingly realistic, making it difficult or even infeasible to distinguish between authentic media and generated content.

HB 2137, Act 247 establishes consumer protection standards for deepfake technology and other similar AI functions, defining harmful use and providing civil remedies for individuals injured by unauthorized AI-generated realistic digital imitations. Expanding upon federal statutes that outlaw certain deepfake scenarios, the measure clarifies malicious deepfake use and enables victims of deepfake content to bring civil action for injunctive relief, punitive damages and monetary damages up to $25,000 per piece of content.

SB 3001: RELATING TO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE , Act 248

Conversational AI systems are increasingly accessible to consumers, particularly children and minors. Often referred to as generative AI, these systems are capable of outputting text, images, audio, video and interactive dialogue and are now embedded into nearly every corner of the internet. Reliance on generative AI for emotional and psychological support is dangerous, especially when in the hands of keiki.

SB 3001, Act 248, requires operators of AI companions to issue certain disclosures, develop comprehensive response protocols for user prompts regarding suicidal ideation or self-harm, as well as make annual reports to the Behavioral Health Administration of the Department of Health. Citing a previous case brought against Meta, this measure establishes guidelines to prevent addictive software patterns targeted at minors and misrepresentations that a chatbot is of human likeness.

“Our keiki and young people carrying trauma, including those with histories of abuse, neglect or instability, are probably among those most likely to seek connection from AI companions, but may be the least equipped to recognize when technology-mediated interactions are unhealthy,” said Tia L. Roberts Hartsock, director of the Office of Wellness and Resilience. “The bill takes an evidence-based, trauma-informed approach to emerging technology, by preventing harm before it occurs.” “Every person’s control over their voice is sacrosanct,” said Senator Jarrett Keohokālole, co-introducer of the bill and chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection. “HB 2137 makes sure individuals in Hawaiʻi do not fall victim to technology that could take control and put it in the hands of bad actors. AI is not coming, it is here. HB 3001 sets guardrails on AI platforms to protect children from harm while we all learn to adjust to life with AI.”

“Our keiki are growing up in a world where artificial intelligence is becoming part of everyday life, and it is our kuleana to put the right protections in place,” said Representative Trish La Chica, vice chair of the House Committee on Education. “Building on the groundwork we laid two years ago, these measures establish important safeguards by requiring AI companions to identify themselves as non-human, strengthening protections for minors, connecting young people in crisis with trained professionals and protecting individuals from the unauthorized use of AI-generated digital imitations. Together, these laws reflect our commitment to ensuring artificial intelligence is used responsibly and never comes at the expense of a person’s identity, privacy or safety.”

The complete list of bills signed includes the following. Click the links to see full details of the bills enacted into law.

HB 1973 – RELATING TO HEALTH – Act 246 HB 1804 – RELATING TO LONG-TERM CARE FINANCING – Act 249 SB 2866 – RELATING TO KŪPUNA HOUSING – Act 250 SB 2259 – RELATING TO DEVELOPMENT – Act 251 HB 1753 – RELATING TO SOCIAL MEDIA – Act 252 SB 888 – RELATING TO CONSUMER PROTECTION – Act 253 SB 2031 – RELATING TO CONSUMER PROTECTION – Act 254 SB 2043 – RELATING TO INSURANCE – Act 255 SB 2964 – RELATING TO PROPERTY INSURANCE – Act 256 SB 2852 – RELATING TO CIVIL RIGHTS – Act 257 Assets (Courtesy Office of the Governor) – Relating to Kūpuna Video Photos

Slide Deck Assets (Courtesy Office of the Governor) – Relating to Artificial Intelligence Video

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