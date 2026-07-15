Washington County Government Warns Residents of Planning & Zoning Email Scam

HAGERSTOWN, MD (July 15, 2026) – Washington County Government is warning residents and businesses about a fraudulent email circulating that falsely claims to be from the Washington County Planning & Zoning Department.

The scam email notifies recipients that an “Application Review and Approval Fee” must be paid by wire transfer in order to continue processing a planning or zoning application. The email instructs recipients to reply for wire transfer instructions and to submit proof of payment.

This email is fraudulent.

Washington County Government does not request application or permit payments through email using wire transfers. Residents should not respond to the email, provide personal or financial information, or send any payments.

If you receive this email:

Do not reply to the sender.

Do not send any payment or financial information.

Delete the email.

If you are unsure whether a communication from Washington County is legitimate, contact the Planning & Zoning Department directly using the official contact information available on the Washington County Government website.

County officials are aware of the scam and are taking appropriate steps to address the issue. Anyone who has already responded to the email or sent payment should immediately contact their financial institution and report the incident to law enforcement.

Washington County Government remains committed to protecting residents from fraud and encourages everyone to remain cautious of unsolicited emails requesting payment, especially those involving wire transfers or urgent payment demands.

For additional information, please contact the Washington County Planning & Zoning Department at (240) 313-2430.

###