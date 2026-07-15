Empire State Development Announces Round 7 Launch of NYFIRST Program to Advance Translational Research at New York Medical Schools

NYFIRST Encourages Recruitment of Exceptional Translational Researchers to New York Medical Schools, Providing Grants of Up to $1 Million

Applications and Guidelines Available Here

Empire State Development (ESD) today announced the launch of applications for Round 7 of the New York Fund for Innovation in Research and Scientific Talent (NYFIRST), a competitive program that helps New York’s medical schools attract and retain world-class research scientists. NYFIRST provides grants up to $1 million to eligible New York medical schools to support the recruitment and retention of outstanding translational research investigators whose work has the potential to transform scientific discoveries into new treatments, technologies and commercial opportunities. The program supports New York’s broader life sciences strategy by strengthening research capacity, attracting additional funding, encouraging startup formation, and creating high-quality jobs.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “NYFIRST is helping to build a stronger innovation economy by connecting New York’s world-class research institutions with the scientific talent needed to drive the next generation of medical breakthroughs. Recruitment of leading translational researchers strengthens our life science ecosystem by creating opportunities for commercialization that will foster long-term economic growth across the state.”

The application period opens today, and eligible medical schools may submit applications in accordance with the program guidelines available on the Empire State Development website. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis through 5:00 p.m. on July 16, 2027.

For Round 7, the program’s evaluation criteria have been updated to place greater emphasis on principal investigators whose translational research demonstrates strong potential for commercialization through patents, spinoffs, and licensing opportunities. This update reinforces the importance of New York’s support on the development of new technologies and companies to strengthen the state’s innovation economy. Grants can support eligible research-related costs for the recruited investigator, with specific funding requirements and application materials detailed in the program guidelines.

Since launching in 2018, NYFIRST has awarded 13 grants to medical schools across New York. To date, the program has directly created more than 200 new jobs, including 125 hires from outside New York State. Recruited investigators have brought approximately $32.6 million in research funding from their previous institutions and have since secured an additional $119.7 million in external research funding, further strengthening New York’s nationally recognized life sciences ecosystem.

New York State's $620 Million Life Science Initiative

New York State’s $620 million Life Science Initiative is a comprehensive effort to establish the state as a global leader in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and biomedical innovation. The initiative is designed to attract cutting-edge life science technologies, drive private investment, and create and expand businesses and jobs across New York. By investing in infrastructure, talent development, and industry-academic collaboration, the program accelerates the commercialization of groundbreaking research that advances health care, strengthens sustainability in agriculture and the environment, and fuels long-term economic growth across the state.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Contact:

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