TRISO-X Investment Brings More Than 1,100 New Jobs to Roane County

Roane County continues to benefit from the momentum of East Tennessee’s growing nuclear industry with the announcement that TRISO-X will invest nearly $1 billion to establish a new advanced nuclear fuel manufacturing facility and research and development center in Oak Ridge. The project is expected to create more than 1,100 new jobs over the next five years, representing one of the largest economic development announcements in Tennessee this year.

For Roane County, this investment is another sign of the continued growth taking place across the region and the opportunities that growth brings for residents, businesses, and local communities. As the demand for advanced energy technologies continues to increase, investments like this strengthen the regional economy while creating new career opportunities and supporting local industries.

“Announcements like this demonstrate the strength of our region and what we can accomplish through collaboration,” said Roane County Executive Wade Creswell. “The continued growth of the nuclear industry creates opportunities that extend well beyond the project site. Roane County is proud to work alongside our local, regional, state, and federal partners to support responsible growth and ensure our communities are prepared for the future.”

The new TRISO-X facility will manufacture advanced nuclear fuel and include research and development operations designed to support the next generation of nuclear energy technologies. The investment further reinforces East Tennessee’s position as a national hub for nuclear innovation and advanced manufacturing.

As the region continues to attract new investment, Roane County remains focused on planning for sustainable growth through infrastructure improvements, workforce development, housing initiatives, and regional collaboration. By working closely with neighboring communities and economic development partners, the county is helping position itself to benefit from the opportunities created by projects like this for years to come.

The announcement also highlights the importance of the partnerships that continue to drive economic growth throughout East Tennessee. Collaboration among local governments, educational institutions, industry leaders, and state agencies has helped create an environment where companies continue to invest, innovate, and expand.

Residents can read the full announcement from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for additional information about the project, including details on the investment, job creation, project timeline, and comments from state and company leadership.

Read the full announcement from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development