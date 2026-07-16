US Legal Groups Launches 'Confessions of a Divorce Assassin,' a New Podcast Pulling Back the Curtain on Divorce

Confessions of a Divorce Assassin pulls back the curtain on divorce. The stories no one talks about and the decisions that change everything. Episode 1 - Parental Alienation in Divorce: What Attorneys (and Parents) Need to Know with Attorney Adam Little

Hosted by David Crum, Esq. and co-host Brooke Mathieu, including candid conversations with family law attorneys. Premieres July 2026 on Spotify, Apple, YouTube.

Everybody talks about divorce and family law issues in whispers, like it's something to be ashamed of, we're kicking the door open. Our attorneys have seen it all and are ready to share their stories.” — David Crum, Esq., CEO of US Legal Groups.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every divorce has a version the public sees, and a version only the attorney knows. US Legal Groups, a network of family law firms serving clients across Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and New Mexico, announced the launch of Confessions of a Divorce Assassin, a new podcast that pulls back the curtain on divorce: the stories no one talks about, and the decisions that change everything.Hosted by US Legal Groups CEO David Crum, Esq. and co-host Brooke Mathieu, the podcast features real divorce stories alongside conversations with attorneys who aren't afraid to share their perspective on what actually happens inside a case. From legal strategy to client dynamics to the human cost of divorce, each episode delivers insight, honesty, and perspective for both the public and the attorneys who serve them."People don't want another boring legal podcast. They want the truth, told with some personality," said co-host Brooke Mathieu. "Every attorney who sits down with us has a real story about real people.”Each episode puts a family law attorney in the hot seat: the cases that kept them up at night, the moves that won or lost it all, and the things clients never hear until it's their turn in the chair.The first episode drops July 2026, with new episodes releasing every other week across Spotify Apple Podcasts , and YouTube. Listeners can also find the show and behind-the-scenes content at the podcast's official landing page Episode One: Parental Alienation: What Attorneys (and Parents) Need to KnowThe first episode of Confessions of a Divorce Assassin, features Nebraska divorce and family law attorney Adam Little, on one of the most volatile accusations in family court: that one parent has turned a child against the other. It's a claim that can end a custody case before it starts, and it's often nearly impossible to tell from a child's ordinary anger at going through a divorce.This episode breaks down the warning signs attorneys and parents miss, what happens when an allegation gets weaponized, and why the wrong expert witness can sink an otherwise solid case. It's a hard look at what a judge is really weighing when a child's future is on the line.About US Legal GroupsUS Legal Groups is a network of family law firms serving clients across Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and New Mexico. Founded and led by practicing divorce attorneys, US Legal Groups is built on real courtroom experience and a commitment to guiding clients through some of the hardest decisions of their lives.

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