SR 203 set to be paved between Monroe and Duvall starting July 27

MONROE – A nearly 11-mile paving project kicking off this month will provide people a smoother ride on State Route 203 between Monroe and Duvall.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin work on Monday, July 27. Crews will pave SR 203 from just south of Duvall at Northeast 124th St to the Monroe city limits at Niederle Road (mileposts 12 to 23). Work is expected to finish by Oct. 29, provided weather cooperates.

The highway was last paved in 2008, exceeding its 15-year life expectancy. This project is essential to maintain the road’s integrity and ensure long-term safety for all travelers.

What to expect

Throughout the project, one lane of SR 203 will be closed. Flaggers and pilot vehicles will alternate northbound and southbound traffic through the remaining open lane.

Most lane reductions will occur at night. However, people should expect two weekends of single-lane closures for bridge repairs within the project limits (at Storm Lake Growers intersection). Weekend closure dates will be announced once they’re finalized.

Crews will not pave a section through the center of Duvall from Northeast Big Rock Road to Northeast Cherry Valley Road (mileposts 14 to 15) or the High Rock Road roundabout (milepost 21) as the condition of those sections were determined less deteriorated than the surrounding areas.