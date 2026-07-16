Cassi Manner Shows Entrepreneurs How to Build a Personal Brand on Social Media in Free SCORE Webinar

Game Changer Marketing Solutions Logo SCORE: From Scrolling to Standing Out: How to Build a Personal Brand on Social Media Cassi Manner, Founder & CEO

Build a personal brand that truly connects, and everything else, the audience, the opportunities, the growth, follows from there.” — Cassi Manner

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cassi Manner, CEO of Game Changer Marketing Solutions , recently presented a free webinar for SCORE titled “From Scrolling to Standing Out: How to Build a Personal Brand on Social Media.” The hour-long session, recorded on July 9, 2026, is now available on demand through SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer business mentors.The webinar breaks down how business owners can build an authentic, magnetic presence on social media, one that attracts the right audience and opens doors to new opportunities. Manner walks viewers through defining a brand voice, narrowing in on a niche, and building a content strategy they can put to work right away.Manner brings a rare double perspective to the topic. With more than 500,000 followers of her own, she has built her personal brand from the ground up. As founder of the full-service digital marketing agency Game Changer Marketing Solutions, she has also helped dozens of entrepreneurs and brands grow their online presence.“Authenticity is the key to social media success,” Manner said.In the webinar, Manner covers:- Why authenticity and relatability matter more than polish- How to define a niche and target audience that speeds up growth- A three-bucket content strategy: education, inspiration, and entertainment- Using humor, hooks, and behind-the-scenes storytelling to build engagement- Staying consistent so people recognize your brand- Getting past analysis paralysis and actually hitting post“Niche down to grow faster and more effectively,” Manner said. “Build a personal brand that truly connects, and everything else, the audience, the opportunities, the growth, follows from there.”The full recorded webinar is free and available now at: https://www.score.org/fl/mid-florida/business-education/from-scrolling-to-standing-out-how-to-build-a-personal-brand-on-social-media/ View the recorded podcast episode on the Game Changer's Collective Podcast About Game Changer Marketing SolutionsGame Changer Marketing Solutions, led by CEO Cassi Manner, is a full-service digital marketing agency that helps entrepreneurs build personal brands and grow their businesses through social media strategy, content creation, and marketing services. Manner also hosts Game Changer's Collective, where trailblazers, disruptors, and visionaries share the real stories behind their success, uncovering the lessons, struggles, and breakthroughs that define true innovation.Learn more at www.gamechangermarketingsolutions.com

SCORE - From Scrolling to Standing Out: How to Build a Personal Brand on Social Media

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