Heavy Equipment Operator / Inspector Mosquito Extermination – Department of Health Services

Organizational Overview:

The Bergen County Department of Health’s mission is to coordinate and assure the preservation, protection, and promotion of the health, wellbeing, and quality of life for all Bergen County residents. Through a wide range of services, BCDHS creates healthy and thriving communities.

Job Description:

This employment opportunity is to serve as the Heavy Equipment Operator / Inspector Mosquito Extermination. Under direction, operates one or more types of gasoline or diesel-powered equipment to perform the more complex and demanding assignments to fine grade slopes, inclines, ramps, curves, and excavations by scrapping, scooping, rolling, lifting, or leveling on all types of terrain; works to fine specifications from grade stakes set by survey party; inspects machinery daily and reports unsafe conditions; services and makes minor emergency repairs to equipment in garage or field; may occasionally perform a variety of manual or unskilled tasks; performs field inspections to locate and identify mosquito breeding areas; does related work as required.

Job Responsibilities:

Maneuvers diesel or gasoline powered equipment with wheeled or crawler type traction such as bulldozer, frontend loader, motor grader, backhoe, grad-all, scraper, and so forth.

Manipulates controls to adjust attachments for proper positioning on rough, rocky, or soft terrain or other sub-surfaces that change because of weather conditions which may alter the soil composition to fine grade slopes, inclines, ramps, curves, and excavations by scrapping, scooping, rolling, or leveling.

Maneuvers equipment and manipulates different controls to adjust attachments for proper positioning near a variety of obstructions and/or in difficult surroundings such as close to buildings, trees, utility wires, drop offs, pipes, or rocks to dig or move earth or destroy obsolete brick and stone structures.

Reviews with foreperson rough sketches or blueprints that are marked to indicate sections to be cut, filled, and the level of the finished job to compare terrain at the beginning of the operation with the proposed finished job.

In operating equipment, follows all types of alignment stakes which are used in laying out construction projects and their boundaries and reads the information contained on them to know the stationing or location of any part of the road relative to a starting point or reference, the amount of cut and fill to be removed from the existing ground surface or reference mark on the stake at that point, or the shoulder or ditch line when offset stakes are used or the distance from the centerline to stake location.

Ensures that equipment is ready for operation at all times by inspecting all moving parts for adequate lubrication and lubricates as necessary; inspects tires for proper inflation; checks brake hydraulic reservoir level and oil level and makes a general inspection of the entire equipment for any obvious deficiencies.

May occasionally operate a truck to haul and dump sand, gravel, asphalt, and refuse; carry equipment and/or snowplow.

Reports any problems that cause a delay in the completion of the work assignment to the supervisor either in writing or verbally.

May function in a lead worker capacity.

Performs visual inspections of mosquitoes in their hiding or breeding areas (for example, ditches, private roads, or other similar areas where stagnant water exists) to site evidence of their presence.

Answers complaints and inquiries for the public by providing basic information on government extermination efforts, mosquito breeding habits, and other related topics.

May apply approved chemicals and biological controls using protective clothing such as gloves, face masks, goggles, respirators, according to specific manufacturer’s directions.

May select and apply different chemicals in designated areas according to appropriate methods and techniques using manual or power equipment such as pressurized spray pumps.

May weigh, measure, and mix chemicals and mediums according to specific directions to prepare commonly used insecticides for insects such as mosquitoes.

Cuts brush using power saw or hand cutting tools to aid in the general effort to control and exterminate mosquitoes.

Collects samples of insect larva for identification by supervisor or specialist.

May perform minor maintenance work on extermination equipment such as oil change, replacement of belts, and minor repairs to maintain equipment in working order.

Prepares clear and accurate reports.

Keeps essential records and files.

Schedule:

Full time (40 hours/week).

Occasional overtime as required.

Weekend, evenings, holidays and on call as required.

Education & Experience Requirements:

High School Diploma

Two (2) years of experience in the operation and maintenance of construction and maintenance equipment.

One (1) year of experience in mosquito control and extermination work

Other Requirements:

Possession of or the ability to obtain a current and valid certificate as a commercial pesticide applicator or a commercial pesticide operator issued by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is required.

Appointee must possess a valid New Jersey Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and applicable endorsements for the class and type of vehicle being operated to perform the essential duties of the position.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, including Teams, Word, Outlook and Excel programs.

Will be required to learn to utilize various types of electronic and/or manual recording and information systems used by the agency, office or related units.

What we offer:

Health, Dental, and Vision Coverage

Enrollment into the state pension system

Life, Short-term Disability & Long-term Disability coverage

Generous Paid Time Off

Voluntary Deferred Compensation Plan

Tuition Reimbursement

Employee Assistance and Employee Wellness Programs

Salary: $46,000 / per annum

Please send resume and employment application to resume@bergencountynj.gov – put in subject line job applying for, thank you.

The County of Bergen is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Employer.

It has been and will continue to be a fundamental policy of The County of Bergen not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, gender, gender identity, pregnancy, marital status, partnership status, domestic violence victim status, sexual orientation, age, national origin, alienage or citizenship status, veteran or military status, disability, medical condition, genetic information, caregiver status, unemployment status or any other characteristic prohibited by federal, state and/or local laws.

The County of Bergen complies with the New Jersey First Act. An employee’s primary residence must be within the State of New Jersey, or the employee will have 365 days (1 Year) from their date of hire to satisfy the requirement of principal residency.