Keystone Business Advisors Advises the Successful Sale of S&S Flavors to FlavorSum

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone Business Advisors, exclusive sell-side M&A advisor to S&S Flavors, is pleased to announce the successful sale of S&S Flavors, a leading developer and manufacturer of custom flavor systems, to FlavorSum, a rapidly growing North American flavor solutions company backed by Warburg Pincus.

Founded in 1928, S&S Flavors has built an exceptional reputation as an innovation partner to food and beverage manufacturers, particularly within the confectionery market. The company's expertise in liquid and powdered flavor systems, technical innovation, and longstanding customer relationships established S&S as one of the industry's most respected independent flavor manufacturers.

The transaction brings together two highly complementary organizations. FlavorSum has established leading capabilities across bakery, dairy, food and beverage, sports nutrition, gummies, and better-for-you applications. By adding S&S Flavors' market-leading expertise in confectionery flavors, FlavorSum significantly broadens its industry capabilities while creating a more comprehensive flavor solutions platform for customers throughout North America.

The acquisition also expands FlavorSum's West Coast manufacturing and innovation presence while preserving the talented S&S Flavors team and its longstanding commitment to customer service, technical excellence, and collaborative product development.

"For nearly a century, our focus has been on helping customers develop exceptional products while building relationships based on trust, technical expertise, and responsiveness," said Curtis Krystek, Vice President of S&S Flavors. "As we evaluated the future of our company, it was important to find a partner that shared our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service. FlavorSum provides tremendous opportunities for our employees and customers while preserving the culture and values that have defined S&S Flavors for generations."

"We're excited to welcome the talented S&S team to FlavorSum,” said Brian Briggs, Chief Executive Officer of FlavorSum. “Together, we're building a stronger organization with expanded capabilities and ever greater opportunities for our customers and employees."

Keystone Business Advisors conducted a broad, confidential sale process that attracted significant interest from a select group of strategic buyers across the flavor industry. Following a highly competitive process, FlavorSum emerged as the partner that best aligned with the shareholders' strategic, financial, and long-term objectives.

"S&S Flavors has earned an outstanding reputation as a premier flavor partner within the confectionery industry," said Dave Richards, Managing Partner of Keystone Business Advisors. "What made this transaction particularly compelling was the strategic fit between the two organizations. FlavorSum had already established impressive capabilities across bakery, dairy, food and beverages, sports nutrition, and other high-growth markets. S&S Flavors' leadership in confectionery flavors complements those strengths exceptionally well, creating a broader and more diversified flavor platform with enhanced innovation capabilities for customers across North America. We are proud to have represented the shareholders of S&S Flavors in achieving an outstanding outcome that benefits the owners, employees, customers, and the combined organization."

The transaction reflects continued consolidation within the flavor manufacturing industry as strategic buyers seek to expand product capabilities, geographic reach, technical expertise, and innovation resources to better serve food and beverage manufacturers.

About S&S Flavors

Founded in 1928 and headquartered in Brea, California, S&S Flavors develops and manufactures custom liquid and powdered flavor systems for food and beverage manufacturers across North America. The company is recognized for its technical expertise, collaborative product development, and leadership in confectionery flavor applications. For nearly 100 years, S&S Flavors has helped customers develop innovative flavor solutions that differentiate their products in competitive markets.

About FlavorSum

FlavorSum is a North American flavor solutions company serving food and beverage manufacturers through custom flavor development, applications expertise, market insights, and responsive customer service. With innovation centers and manufacturing operations strategically located throughout North America, FlavorSum partners with customers to accelerate product development across a broad range of food and beverage categories. FlavorSum is a portfolio company of Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor.

About Keystone Business Advisors

Keystone Business Advisors is a sell-side M&A advisory firm specializing in founder-owned businesses with enterprise values ranging from approximately $5 million to $100 million. The firm advises entrepreneurs on valuation, strategic positioning, buyer outreach, negotiation, and successful exit transactions across diverse industries. Through a disciplined and confidential sale process, Keystone helps business owners maximize value while identifying the strategic or financial partner best positioned to achieve their objectives and preserve their legacy.

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