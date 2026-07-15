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Public Notice - Meade County Fiscal Court Financial Statement Available for Public Inspection

Public Notice: Meade County Fiscal Court Financial Statement Available for Public Inspection

The Meade County Fiscal Court announces that the Financial Statement for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, has been completed in accordance with Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS) Chapter 424.

As required by KRS 424.220, copies of the Financial Statement are available to the public at no cost during normal business hours at the office of the Meade County Treasurer.

Meade County Treasurer
Tammy Graham
516 Hillcrest Drive, Suite 12
Brandenburg, KY 40108

Office Hours
Monday through Friday
8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Phone: (270) 422-3967
Email: treasurer@meadeky.gov

Meade County Fiscal Court remains committed to transparency and providing public access to county financial information in accordance with state law.

Down PDF of Public Notice: Meade County Fiscal Court Financial Statement Available for Public Inspection

Meade County fiscal information notice

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Public Notice - Meade County Fiscal Court Financial Statement Available for Public Inspection

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