Public Notice: Meade County Fiscal Court Financial Statement Available for Public Inspection

The Meade County Fiscal Court announces that the Financial Statement for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, has been completed in accordance with Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS) Chapter 424.

As required by KRS 424.220, copies of the Financial Statement are available to the public at no cost during normal business hours at the office of the Meade County Treasurer.

Meade County Treasurer

Tammy Graham

516 Hillcrest Drive, Suite 12

Brandenburg, KY 40108

Office Hours

Monday through Friday

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Phone: (270) 422-3967

Email: treasurer@meadeky.gov

Meade County Fiscal Court remains committed to transparency and providing public access to county financial information in accordance with state law.

Down PDF of Public Notice: Meade County Fiscal Court Financial Statement Available for Public Inspection



