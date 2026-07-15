Stone Coat Countertops Publishes Guide Answering a Top Homeowner Question: Why Does Epoxy Yellow?

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stone Coat Countertops, an industry leader in DIY coating and finishing systems, has published a comprehensive resource explaining why epoxy yellows over time. It includes guidance on the product and design choices that most directly affect long-term color stability.According to the guide, the primary driver of epoxy yellowing is UV exposure. Epoxy resins are not inherently UV-stable, meaning sunlight gradually degrades their molecular structure. Heat and oxidation compound the process. Higher temperatures accelerate aging, and exposure to oxygen gradually alters the chemical structure of the cured resin, forming new compounds that change how the surface reflects light. Even epoxy kept indoors and away from direct sunlight will slowly amber as it ages.Improper mixing and storage can also cause premature yellowing. Exposure to air, moisture, or heat can cause the hardener component to darken before application. An incorrect mix ratio or inadequate mixing further compromises cure quality and long-term color stability. Using fresh, properly stored materials and following manufacturer guidelines for ratios and mixing time are among the most effective ways to get the best color performance from any epoxy system.Design choices also play a role in how visible yellowing becomes over time. Clear, white, and very light-colored surfaces show color shifts most readily, while darker colors, metallic effects, and natural stone-inspired patterns naturally conceal subtle changes, making them a practical consideration for high-light spaces.Yellowing cannot be fully prevented in standard epoxy systems, which is why product selection matters as much as application technique. UV-stable topcoats, high-quality epoxy systems, and accurate measuring and mixing all play a role in color performance. Stone Coat Ultimate Top Coat adds an additional layer of UV protection along with scratch resistance, stain resistance, and heat resistance, making it a practical option for kitchens, garages, and spaces with significant natural light.For surfaces that have already developed a yellow or amber tint, the resource outlines remediation options ranging from sanding and recoating for minor discoloration to full refinishing for more significant shifts.For homeowners and professionals prioritizing long-term color stability — particularly for white and light-colored surfaces — the guide introduces Stone Coat APEX, a countertop coating built on aliphatic polyaspartic technology. It’s positioned as the stronger option for projects where maintaining a bright, clean appearance over time is the priority.To access the full guide and learn more about epoxy yellowing, UV protection, and long-term color stability, visit the Stone Coat Countertops website About Stone Coat CountertopsStone Coat Countertops is a leading provider of DIY coating and finishing systems, offering premium products for countertops, floors, showers, woodworking, and artistic applications. Through innovative materials, tools, and step-by-step training, the company empowers customers to create high-end finishes without the cost of traditional materials.

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