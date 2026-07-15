InventionHome® Inventor Creates Refrigerant Charging Platform to Improve Stability and Accuracy in HVAC Servicing

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Derek P. of Allentown, PA is the creator of the Refrigerant Charging Platform, a new equipment system developed to address persistent challenges associated with refrigerant charging in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. The platform provides a stable, level surface for refrigerant cylinders in environments where uneven terrain can compromise both measurement accuracy and operational safety.Refrigerant charging procedures depend heavily on precise weight measurements and controlled handling conditions. In field environments, technicians often encounter sloped, irregular, or unstable ground conditions that can lead to cylinder imbalance. This instability introduces risk of cylinder movement, inaccurate refrigerant charge levels, and potential physical hazards. The Refrigerant Charging Platform mitigates these issues through a mechanically adjustable support structure designed to maintain level positioning across varied terrain types.The platform consists of a rigid metal frame with a flat support surface and four independently adjustable telescopic legs. Each leg can be extended or retracted and locked into position using a clip-based mechanism, that enables fine adjustment to compensate for ground irregularities. Rubberized footings at the base of each leg increase frictional contact with the ground surface, enhancing stability under load. Additionally, the legs are hinged to allow inward folding, enabling compact storage and transport when the device is not in use.The platform accommodates a range of refrigerant cylinder sizes and service scenarios. While its primary function is to support refrigerant charging operations, the structure may also serve as a general-purpose elevated work surface for HVAC tools, components, and sensitive equipment requiring stable placement.Key features and benefits include:• Adjustable Telescopic Leg System: Each of the four legs can be independently adjusted to maintain a level surface on uneven terrain for improving measurement reliability during refrigerant charging.• Enhanced Stability and Safety: Rubberized footings and a balanced structural design reduce the likelihood of cylinder movement to minimize risk of injury or equipment damage.• Improved Charging Accuracy: Helps ensure accurate weight readings, reducing the risk of overcharging or undercharging HVAC systems.• Foldable, Space-Efficient Design: Hinged legs fold flush against the platform base to allow for convenient storage and transport in service vehicles.The Refrigerant Charging Platform provides a practical mechanical solution to workplace challenges by introducing a controlled, stable interface between the refrigerant cylinder and the working environment.Derek filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Refrigerant Charging Platform product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Refrigerant Charging Platform can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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