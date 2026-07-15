Proposed amendments to Rules of General Practice and Judicial Administration 2.420 (Public Access to and Protection of Judicial Branch Records), 2.505 (Attorneys), 2.515 (Signature and Representations to Court), 2.550 (Calendar Conflicts), and the…
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.