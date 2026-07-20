SideBar: Optimism in Action Welcomes Dr. Mindy Romero, founder and director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy

SideBar: Optimism in Action with KAZU KAZU Logo MCL 50th Logo Mindy Romero, Director, Center for Inclusive Democracy Center for Inclusive Democracy

CID’s mission is to improve social and economic quality of life by utilizing non-partisan, data-driven research for a transparent and representative democracy.

CID’s mission is to improve the social and economic quality of life in U.S. communities by producing non-partisan, data-driven research for a more engaged, transparent, and representative democracy. ” — Dr. Mindy Romero, founder and director Center for Inclusive Democracy

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar : Optimism in Action podcast, a collaboration of KAZU 90.3 and Monterey College of Law , welcomes Dr. Mindy Romero, founder and director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy. Romero is a political sociologist whose research focuses on political behavior and race/ethnicity. Center for Inclusive Democracy is a nonpartisan research center serving the U.S. Founded and directed by Romero. CID conducts a range of national and multi-state research initiatives exploring voting behavior, civic engagement, electoral and economic research, and more. Inclusive civic and political participation is critical in addressing disparities in social and economic well-being, and can improve health, education, and employment outcomes.CID is a go-to source for electoral and civic engagement research, including the examination of nationally relevant election reforms such as automatic voter registration, online voter registration, and vote centers. Legislators, public agencies, advocates, researchers, media (state and national) and community leaders use pioneering research to better understand disparities and opportunities in civic participation by place and population.The research and reports of the Center seek to explain patterns of voting and political underrepresentation, particularly among youth and communities of color in California and the U.S. Romero’s episode on SideBar: Optimism in Action goes live Tuesday, July 21, 2026 on www.kazu.org/sidebar ---KAZU 90.3 radio and SideBarMedia are excited to collaborate to add SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast to KAZU’s digital programming on the station's website ( www.kazu.org/sidebar ). KAZU is the NPR affiliate station for Monterey, Salinas, and Santa Cruz. The SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast - sponsored by Monterey College of Law, a long-standing nonprofit sponsor of KAZU 90.3 radio - has become the first non-newscast, locally produced podcast featured on the KAZU website and mobile application.SideBar: Optimism in Action is hosted by former law dean Mitch Winick, produced by David Eakin, a local theater composer, media consultant, and podcast producer, and promoted by Dena Dowsett, social media specialist. “The podcast features nonprofit leaders, advocates, and community members who represent extraordinary work that is improving the humanitarian, public policy, and charitable needs of our local, national, and global communities. Our focus this season is on the amazing individuals who are pursuing positive change during challenging times,” explained Winick.New episodes of SideBar: Optimism in Action are published on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at www.kazu.org/sidebar . To learn more about the podcast, read our blog, and to preview and listen to more than 90 previous episodes, go to SideBarMedia at www.sidebarmedia.org . To learn more about Mindy Romero and the Center for Inclusive Democracy, go to https://www.cidus.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.