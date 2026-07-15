Proposed amendments to Rule of General Practice and Judicial Administration 2.250 (Time Standards for Trial and Appellate Courts and Reporting Requirements) and Florida Small Claims Rule 7.090 (Appearance; Defensive Pleadings; Trial Date)
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