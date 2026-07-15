Four Measures Filed by Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s Administration

Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s Office filed multiple items with the Metro Council for consideration at the next Metro Council meeting. Here’s a look at four measures filed the week of Friday, July 10 worth watching:

1. Music City Center Refinancing

One line: This measure will refinance 2010 bonds and retire Metro’s obligations related to the Omni Hotel incentive.

Why it matters: This enhances Metro’s credit and frees up non-tax revenues for other projects like affordable housing. This will also authorize the Convention Center Authority to transfer up to $300 million to the East Bank Development Authority for critical infrastructure projects.

2. Wally Dietz Appointment to Metro Nashville Airport Authority

One line: With a recent vacancy on the Metro Nashville Airport Authority Board, Mayor O’Connell has nominated Wally Dietz, the soon-to-be-former Director of Law to serve as the new airport commissioner.

Why it matters: The Metro Nashville Airport Authority, the one that has shepherded the Nashville International Airport and John C. Tune Airport since the beginning, is the only legally recognized Airport Authority board. Metro and the Metro Airport Authority are suing the state over a recent state law that attempts to seat new boards for several state airport authorities. This is a revision of a previous state legislative attempt to take over the Nashville airport board. Metro contends that the action is unlawful and violates a 2024 law passed by Congress that says control of an Airport Authority cannot transfer without the existing board’s consent. The Department of Justice, on behalf of the FAA, will not recognize another board until a court hearing can be held on Metro’s lawsuit against the state which seeks to maintain control of the board.

“Years ago, the state encouraged local governments to give up their land to an airport authority and made a promise that the state would never try to take it over. They broke that promise to us and to other Tennessee cities. The Metro Nashville Airport Authority Board, which is appointed by Metro, has guided the unprecedented success of Nashville International Airport and John Tune Airport since its creation and I know the board, with Wally Dietz as its newest commissioner, will continue to ably lead the airports into the future.” – Mayor Freddie O’Connell.

3. Appropriation for Key Community Health Center

One line: Appropriates $639,000 to Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center to implement an education campaign around opioid use disorder.

Why it matters: It allows for the following:

implementation of a culturally tailored education campaign,

training of additional primary care providers in medications for opioid use disorder services

connection of medications for opioid use disorder patients to wrap-around services

formalization of partnerships with trusted community organizations to host events/activities to reduce the stigma of opioid use disorder

4. Diaper Changing Stations in Public Restrooms

One line: Changes the Metro Code to require diaper changing stations in certain public restrooms.

Why it matters: In modifying the Metro building plumbing codes to require a diaper changing station in certain public restrooms, parents and other caretakers will be guaranteed greater access to meet their needs.