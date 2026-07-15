State of Maryland Announces First Annual Maryland Housing Leadership Awards, Calls for Applications

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (July 15, 2026) – Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day today announced the establishment of the Maryland Housing Leadership Awards to recognize action by local jurisdictions to reduce barriers to housing, improve affordability, and ensure all Marylanders have safe and stable homes. The first application round for counties and municipalities is now open.

“Housing doesn’t happen by accident – it happens because local leaders make it a priority,” said Secretary Jake Day. “The Department’s new Housing Leadership Awards recognize jurisdictions that have embraced the innovative solutions and coordinated action needed to create more affordable homes in their communities. We’re excited to uplift the strong local leadership that’s making a real difference in expanding housing opportunities for Maryland families.”

Authorized under Governor Wes Moore’s Housing Starts Here Executive Order, the Maryland Housing Leadership Awards serve to encourage local jurisdictions across the state to adopt policies aimed at addressing the state’s serious housing supply and affordability crisis. These awards recognize and reward local governments that are taking pro-housing action and making progress towards meeting housing production targets.

Awards will be made to local jurisdictions in four different categories:

Category 1: Housing Production Champion

Available to applicants that are on track to meet or exceed their annual state housing production target published by DHCD.

Progress toward targets will be measured by the first 9 months of building permit data in the relevant calendar year, extrapolated to generate a full-year estimate.

Category 2: Housing Policy Leader Award

Available to applicants that have implemented legislative, zoning, or other reforms in the previous 12 months that significantly ease restrictions on housing production or reduce timelines or costs, e.g., upzoning, removal/reduction of parking minimums, removal/reduction of impact fees, easing permitting requirements and/or shortening timelines.

Category 3: Affordable Housing Leader Award

Available to jurisdictions that have demonstrated commitment to boosting affordability and/or adding affordable units in their jurisdictions in the previous 12 months, including adding/implementing local density bonuses or other incentives for affordable housing developments (or promoting density bonus use under the Housing Expansion and Affordability Act); approving/adding a significant number of affordable units in a high-need area; efforts to preserve naturally occurring affordable housing (NOAH), etc.

Category 4: Fair Housing Leader Award

Available to applicants that have demonstrated commitment to affirmatively furthering fair housing in their jurisdictions in the previous 12 months; e.g., upzoning/density bonuses (especially in high-opportunity areas), supporting infrastructure/amenity improvements in underserved areas, or providing security deposit/down payment assistance.

Maryland Housing Leadership awardees will be eligible for bonus points on funding applications submitted in calendar year 2027 for State Revitalization Program grants and other grant opportunities for projects within the jurisdiction. Additionally, they will be recognized in the Department’s annual Housing Production Targets report and will be invited to share stories and best practices at the Department’s statewide housing convening, planned for early 2027.

The deadline to submit a Maryland Housing Leadership Award application for this round is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Announcements of award winners will be made in the first annual Housing Production Targets Report published in January 2027.

For more information on the Maryland Housing Leadership Awards and to apply, visit the Department’s website.