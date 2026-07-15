Attorney General Brenna Bird Announces Medicaid Fraud Elimination Task Force Holds Inaugural Meeting

DES MOINES— Attorney General Brenna Bird announced the newly-established Medicaid Fraud Elimination Task Force held its first official meeting today. Governor Reynolds established by executive order the 11-member task force to enhance efficiency and safeguard taxpayer dollars within Iowa's Medicaid program.

The task force is chaired by Attorney General Bird and brings together leaders from state departments, law enforcement, and Iowa's managed care organizations. The task force will align state efforts with federal directives from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to root out waste, fraud, and abuse to protect resources for Iowans who truly qualify for benefits. The panel is charged with submitting a comprehensive statewide strategy and final report to the governor within 120 days of the issuance of the executive order.

"Iowans deserve absolute accountability and transparency in programs that are funded with their hard-earned money," said Attorney General Bird. "Today’s meeting is the first step to strengthen our fraud detection systems, eliminate benefit scams and mismanagement, and make sure Medicaid funds serve those Iowans who need them most."

Iowans who want to report Medicaid Fraud can do so here: Report Abuse & Fraud | Health & Human Services

Iowans who have comments for the Task Force may email: MedicaidTaskForceComments@ag.iowa.gov

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For More Information:

Contact: Jen Green | jen.green@ag.iowa.gov