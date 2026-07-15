The Safety Navigator Launches Camp Safety Tour: 28 Days, 9 States, 30+ Camps

Nonprofit camp safety organization hits the road to support the camp community face to face, in partnership with AccuWeather

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Safety Navigator, the nonprofit building the first free tech-enabled safety platform for the camp industry, today announces the launch of the Connection Tour: a 28-day road trip across nine states to visit 30+ summer camps and meet the directors, staff, and communities working to keep children safe. AccuWeather, the most trusted source of weather forecasts and warnings with proven Superior Accuracy, is the official weather partner of The Connection Tour.

The tour begins in the Texas Hill Country and moves through Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan before ending in Missouri, with The Safety Navigator co-founders Marley Palin and Charlee Johnson behind the wheel. The trip is part camp safety research, part relationship-building, and entirely rooted in The Safety Navigator's founding belief that camp can be fun and safe.

The Safety Navigator was founded after the July 2025 Central Texas floods, which took the lives of 27 campers and counselors at Camp Mystic along the Guadalupe River. That day demonstrated that too many camps do not have access to the planning tools, resources, and support they need to be ready for a worst-case moment. The Safety Navigator exists to close that gap. Beginning the Connection Tour in the Hill Country, where the floods happened, is a deliberate choice, as a way to honor the children and families affected.

AccuWeather joins the Connection Tour as Premium Sponsor. As part of the partnership and its philanthropic efforts, AccuWeather is providing camps along the tour its AccuWeather SkyGuard Severe Weather Warning service for the 2026 camp season at no cost, if the camp does not have already have the AccuWeather service. Camps with the service receive AccuWeather site-specific severe weather warnings for a wide variety of threats including tornadoes, high winds, flash flooding, lightning – often with more advance notice – plus direct, one-on-one access to AccuWeather expert storm warning meteorologists to better protect lives and property. In addition, AccuWeather is providing site-specific warnings every day to provide a safer trip for The Safety Navigator team over the 28-day tour.

“We built The Safety Navigator to ensure that every camp in the United States has access to free, best practice safety and emergency response resources,” said Marley Palin, co-founder of The Safety Navigator.

“The camp industry runs on relationships and trust,” added Charlee Johnson, co-founder of The Safety Navigator. “You can't build that from behind a screen. We're hitting the road because that's where the real work is.”

Over 28 days, Palin and Johnson will visit 30+ camps across nine states, conducting site visits and conversations with camp leadership. Content from the tour will be released across The Safety Navigator channels throughout July and August.

About The Safety Navigator

The Safety Navigator is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making camps safer for the children they serve. The Safety Navigator provides free safety planning tools, resources, and community for camp directors and leadership teams across the United States. Learn more at thesafetynavigator.org.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate and most used source of weather forecasting and warnings in the world, has saved over 12,000 lives, prevented injury to over 100,000 people, minimized reputational harm, and saved companies tens of billions of dollars. “AccuWeather”, “SkyGuard” and “Superior Accuracy” are registered trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc.

A billion people around the world rely on AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy across our consumer digital platforms. AccuWeather.com is the #1 weather destination and one of the top 100 most-visited websites in the world.

AccuWeather forecasts also appear on digital signage, in 700 newspapers, are heard on over 400 radio stations, and viewed on 100 television stations.

AccuWeather For Business serves more than half of the Fortune 500 companies and thousands of other businesses and government agencies globally who pay to subscribe to the best and most accurate weather forecasting service.

Visit https://www.accuweather.com for the most accurate hyperlocal forecasts, weather news, and information, and download the free AccuWeather app for Android or iOS.

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