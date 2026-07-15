SOCIAL8 Launches Invitation-Only Entrepreneur and Creator Community During Hamptons Debut

SOCIAL8 co-founders Jordan March, Richie Hosein and Feroz Khan, gather at the Hamptons Polo Club during the launch week of SOCIAL8, the new invitation-only membership community. Anthony Scaramucci interviewed by Khan Journey on Main Street in Southampton during SOCIAL8's Hamptons launch. The viral video topped 650,000 views in 48 hours. Entrepreneurs, creators, investors and TV personalities gathered across the Hamptons to celebrate the launch of SOCIAL8, a new invitation-only community.

Viral interview with former White House advisor helps propel new private membership community beyond 650,000 views in 48 hours

SOCIAL8 creates an environment where exceptional people can build trust first. Everything else follows.” — Jordan March, co-founder of SOCIAL8

SOUTHAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new private membership community connecting entrepreneurs, creators, investors, executives, and brands launched this summer with a week of curated events across the Hamptons.

SOCIAL8 marked its debut with gatherings in Southampton, Water Mill, East Hampton, and Montauk, bringing together founders, business leaders, creators, investors, and industry executives for networking events, educational programming, mastermind sessions, and relationship-building opportunities.

The community was founded by entrepreneur and venture builder Richie Hosein, Netflix’s Owning Manhattan cast member Jordan March, and Feroz Khan, known online as Khan Journey, whose “What Do You Do for a Living?” interview series has generated billions of views across social media platforms.

Rather than a traditional launch event, SOCIAL8 introduced the community through a series of private dinners, networking gatherings, and founder-focused discussions designed to connect individuals across business, media, technology, real estate, and investment.

One of the week’s most visible moments occurred when Khan Journey filmed one of his signature interviews with former White House Communications Director, CNN political commentator, and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci while walking along Main Street in Southampton. The resulting video generated more than 650,000 views within 48 hours and brought additional attention to SOCIAL8’s Hamptons launch.

The inaugural events attracted entrepreneurs, investors, creators, and business leaders from New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Dubai, including television personality Jennifer Aydin, celebrity chef Rossella Rago, and entrepreneur Michael Morcos.

The week’s programming included a Miami Chamber of Commerce and Dubai networking reception at Baker House, a personal branding mastermind hosted by Khan Journey, gatherings at Maison Close, visits to the Hamptons Fine Art Fair and Eddie Bogaert’s Art Affair, a dinner at Calissa in Water Mill, and a closing event at Talia’s MTK in Montauk.

Three Founders, One Community

Jordan March is a New York City luxury real estate advisor known for his appearance on Netflix’s Owning Manhattan. Over the course of his career, he has surpassed $1 billion in real estate sales and built relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and high-net-worth clients.

Feroz Khan, known professionally as Khan Journey, is a business content creator whose interview series features conversations with entrepreneurs, investors, and executives. His content has reached audiences across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Richie Hosein is an entrepreneur, healthcare commercialization executive, and venture builder. He has worked with companies across healthcare, artificial intelligence, media, and hospitality and currently leads FreeHealth.ai, TRE Medical Technology Consultants, and 1nfluenc3 Media. He is also Co-Founder of the Global Healthcare Leaders Foundation.

The founders said SOCIAL8 was created in response to the growing challenge of building meaningful professional relationships in an increasingly digital business environment.

“The most valuable opportunities in my career never started with a transaction—they started with a relationship,” said Jordan March, co-founder of SOCIAL8. “We wanted to create a community where people can build trust and meaningful connections first.”

“I’ve spent years asking people one simple question: ‘What do you do for a living?’ The value comes from the conversations and connections that follow,” said Feroz Khan, also known as Khan Journey. “SOCIAL8 brings those interactions into a real-world community.”

“Content and community are reshaping how businesses are built,” said Richie Hosein, co-founder of SOCIAL8. “The next generation of companies will be shaped by relationships, collaboration, and the ability to connect the right people.”

Following its Hamptons launch, SOCIAL8 plans to expand programming to New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, and Dubai.

The organization’s membership model focuses on curated introductions, private events, educational programming, and relationship development among founders, investors, executives, creators, and brands.

ABOUT SOCIAL8

SOCIAL8 is a private membership community designed to connect founders, entrepreneurs, creators, investors, executives, and brands through curated events, mastermind experiences, strategic introductions, and networking opportunities. The community focuses on fostering relationships, collaboration, and business development among members.

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