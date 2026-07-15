Day-Quan Witkowski-Agnew Convicted of Sexual Assault and Assault for Rape and Strangulation

July 14, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ On July 7, 2026, an Anchorage Jury found Day-Quan Witkowski-Agnew, of Anchorage, guilty of two counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, and Violating Conditions of Release.

At trial, the jury heard evidence that on Nov. 22, 2021, Witkowski-Agnew became aware that the victim, a prior domestic partner, had started dating someone else. He called and messaged the victim hundreds of times in the span of a few hours. He then showed up at her apartment, pushed his way inside, and proceeded to strangle her twice â€“ once to the point of unconsciousness â€“ and rape her.

At the time of the incident Witkowski-Agnew was on bail release in connection with a separate assault case involving the same victim, during which he was alleged to have punched her in the face in front of their children. His court-ordered conditions of release in that case required him to stay away from the victim’s home and not to have any direct or indirect contact with her.

Anchorage Superior Court Judge Josie Garton presided over the sexual assault trial. After the verdict, Witkowski-Agnew was remanded to custody and is being held without bail pending sentencing. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20, 2026. Witkowski-Agnew faces a minimum sentence of 31 Â¼ years of incarceration and will be subject to a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender. In addition to finding him guilty of the charged offenses, the jury also found two aggravating factors applied to the case. First that the crime was one of domestic violence, and second that the defendant was on bail release when the crime was committed. Those findings could allow the judge to sentence Agnew up to 99 years on each count of Sexual Assault.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Krystyn Tendy of the Office of Special Prosecutions and Assistant District Attorney Andrew Wright of the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office, along with Paralegal Daira Pico. The case was investigated by Detective Robin Callison of the Anchorage Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

CONTACT: Assistant Attorney General Krystyn Tendy at (907) 269-6250 or krystyn.tendy@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we no longer post links to referenced records. Records filed in a federal court are readily available at Docket Search or PACER, and records filed in a State of Alaska court are readily available from the Alaska Court System (Trial Courts - Alaska Court System and Search for an Appellate Case). Contact Sam Curtis to request a referenced record that is not readily available from a court or on the internet, or contact law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov to submit a formal Alaska Public Records Act request.