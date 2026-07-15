Michael Paschall, of Delta Junction, Convicted and Sentenced After Pleading Guilty for Stealing over $440,000 from the Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department

July 14, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ On July 9, 2026, Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines sentenced Michael Paschall to three years of imprisonment with one year suspended, followed by ten years on felony probation, for one count of Scheme to Defraud.

On Jan. 8, 2026, Michael Paschall pleaded guilty to one count of Scheme to Defraud, a class B felony offense, for defrauding the Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department of $441,409. As part of his agreement with the State, Paschall agreed to pay $441,409 in restitution to the RDVFD. As a first-time felony offender, Paschal faced a presumptive term of one to three years of imprisonment, with up to ten years of felony probation.

During the July 9, 2026, sentencing hearing, Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Patricia L. Haines followed the State’s sentencing recommendations and imposed a sentence of three years with one year suspended, and placed Paschall on felony probation for ten years. The court also imposed specific conditions that Paschall must follow while on felony probation and signed a Restitution Judgment in the amount of $441,409. Michael Paschall was remanded into the custody of the Department of Corrections to serve his two-year term of active jail time.

The case was reported to the Alaska State Troopers’ Alaska Bureau of Investigations, who investigated the matter. It was prosecuted by the Office of Special Prosecutions.

CONTACT: Chief Assistant Attorney General Jenna Gruenstein, at (907) 269-6250 or jenna.gruenstein@alaska.gov.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we no longer post links to referenced records. Records filed in a federal court are readily available at Docket Search or PACER, and records filed in a State of Alaska court are readily available from the Alaska Court System (Trial Courts - Alaska Court System and Search for an Appellate Case). Contact Sam Curtis to request a referenced record that is not readily available from a court or on the internet, or contact law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov to submit a formal Alaska Public Records Act request.