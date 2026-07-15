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MoDOT to close I-270 lanes under I-64 for bridge overlay this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Drivers who use northbound Interstate 270 near I-64 may want to consider alternate routes this weekend as crews will close up to three lanes to overlay portions of the bridge.

Crews will close one northbound lane under I-64 (mile marker 12) Friday, July 17, at 8 p.m.  A second northbound lane closes at 9 p.m. and a third at 10 p.m.  One lane will reopen at 5 a.m. Saturday, July 18, leaving two lanes closed.

That night, crews will close a third northbound lane at 10 p.m.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 20.

During the work, crews will also be repairing portions of the barrier wall in the middle of the interstate and next to the bridge.

The work is part of wrap-up work on the project to replace the I-270 bridge over Conway Road and to widen the I-270 bridge over Ladue Road.  For more on the project, visit: https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-270-bridge-replacement-conway-road-st-louis.

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MoDOT to close I-270 lanes under I-64 for bridge overlay this weekend

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