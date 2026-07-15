MoDOT TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-44 Passing Lane Closed between Kansas Expressway & Glenstone Avenue
Where: Eastbound I-44 passing lane Closed between Kansas Expressway (Missouri Route 13) & Glenstone Avenue (Loop 44) in Springfield
When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 24 until 6 a.m. Monday, July 27
What: Contractor crews are paving a lane of I-44. This work is part of the Forward 44: Springfield Improvements in Greene County project.
Traffic Impacts:
- Eastbound I-44 passing lane Closed between Kansas Expressway (Missouri Route 13) & Glenstone Avenue (Loop 44) in Springfield
- Kansas Expressway (Route 13) on-ramp to eastbound I-44 Closed
- Glenstone Avenue (Loop 44) on-ramp to eastbound I-44 Closed
- Eastbound I-44 off-ramp to Kansas Expressway (Route 13) is Open
- Eastbound I-44 off-ramp to Glenstone Avenue (Loop 44) is Open
- Eastbound I-44 right driving lane is Open
- No signed detours; drivers are urged to find alternate routes
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers to work zones and inform the public when there are reduced speeds and traffic delays
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closures/traffic impacts
Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.
This work is part of the Forward 44: Springfield Improvements Project
Project Summary:
- Widening I-44 to 6 lanes between Missouri Route 13 (Kansas Expressway) and U.S. Route 65
- Replace the following bridges carrying I-44 over city streets:
- Broadway Avenue Bridge
- Grant Avenue Bridge
- National Avenue Bridge
- Build a pedestrian underpass and trail improvements east of Grant Avenue
- Resurface I-44 between west of Missouri Route 266 (Chestnut Expressway) and U.S. Route 160 (West Bypass)
- Build a sound wall south of I-44 from the National Avenue bridge west, approximately 2,550 feet
Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction LLC, Jefferson City
The awarded construction cost is $70.7 million, including $13.4 million in General Revenue funds provided by the General Assembly and the Governor’s Office.
To get project updates or sign up for project emails, visit https://www.modot.org/projects/forward-44-springfield-improvements.
The project is scheduled for completion in May 2027.
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For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.
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