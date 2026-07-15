TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 54 CLOSED in St. Clair Co. for Storm Repair July 16 & 17
Where: U.S. Route 54 between St. Clair Route K and Route V west of Collins
When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday & Friday, July 16 & 17
What: MoDOT and contractor crews removing sliding rock resulting from recent heavy rain
Traffic Impacts:
- All lanes of U.S. Route 54 CLOSED during daytime hours Thursday & Friday, July 16 & 17
- All lanes of U.S. Route 54 OPEN during nighttime hours and weekends
- No signed detours
- Drivers urged to find alternate routes
- Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.
For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.
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