TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 54 CLOSED in St. Clair Co. for Storm Repair July 16 & 17

Where: U.S. Route 54 between St. Clair Route K and Route V west of Collins

When: 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday & Friday, July 16 & 17

What: MoDOT and contractor crews removing sliding rock resulting from recent heavy rain

Traffic Impacts:

All lanes of U.S. Route 54 CLOSED during daytime hours Thursday & Friday, July 16 & 17

All lanes of U.S. Route 54 OPEN during nighttime hours and weekends

No signed detours

Drivers urged to find alternate routes

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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