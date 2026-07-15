Traffic modifications on SB US-169 in Clay County for bridge painting operations, July 20 - Aug. 7

CLAY COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will be conducting various traffic modifications on southbound U.S. Highway 169 for bridge painting operations. Please see below. All work is weather permitting.

8:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20 until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29

Crews will shift traffic onto the ramp from SB US-169 to SB I-29

8:00 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 until 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7

Crews will close the right lane on SB US-169 from just south of NW Englewood Rd. to SB I-29

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).