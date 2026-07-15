ASP “RULES OF THE ROAD” CAMPAIGN AIMS TO HELP ARKANSANS MAKE SAFER DECISIONS BEHIND THE WHEEL

July 15, 2026

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police (ASP) is launching a new statewide public safety initiative, “Rules of the Road,” a video series designed to help Arkansans better understand common traffic laws and best driving practices on Arkansas roadways.

The campaign debuts today, with the first video focused on what drivers should do when being pulled over by law enforcement. In a step-by-step format, a Trooper explains how drivers can respond in a way that ensures their safety and the safety of the officer.

“Troopers see the consequences of unsafe decisions on our roads every single day,” said Col. Mike Hagar, Director of Arkansas State Police. “With ‘Rules of the Road,’ we want to provide Arkansans with clear, practical information. When drivers understand the law and the safest course of action, they are more likely to remain calm, make informed decisions, and help prevent crashes, which can save lives.”

Each installment in the series will address real-world scenarios Troopers frequently encounter, including how to properly move over for emergency vehicles, respond to road rage situations, and ensure proper seat belt use for all passengers. The videos are designed to be short, accessible, and easy to understand.

The series will be distributed across ASP’s digital and social media platforms, meeting drivers where they already consume information.

“We’re committed to being proactive,” Hagar added. “Enforcement is only one part of our mission. By speaking directly to the public about what we see on the road and how to respond safely, we aim to prevent tragedies before they happen and strengthen partnerships with the communities we serve.”

For more information or to view the latest “Rules of the Road” video, visit the Arkansas State Police YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@ArkansasStatePolice or follow ASP on social media: Facebook (@ARStatePolice), X (@ARStatePolice), and Instagram (@arstatepolice).