Corcoran Reverie Represents Record Residential Sale in Grace Point, One of 30A’s Most Distinctive Boutique Communities

Grace Point in its earliest days, when the vision was just beginning to rise along the coast. What started as an idea became one of 30A’s most distinctive private communities.

WATERSOUND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corcoran Reverie is proud to announce the sale of 278 Grace Point Way, at Grace Point 30A in a landmark transaction that now stands as the highest-priced residential sale ever recorded in Grace Point since the community’s inception.

Listed by Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Broker/Owner of Corcoran Reverie, with the buyer represented by Marla Hanna, Luxury Property Specialist with Corcoran Reverie, the residence marks a significant benchmark for the boutique Inlet Beach enclave and further underscores the continued strength of Northwest Florida’s ultra-luxury market. Originally contracted prior to completion, the home now closes as a milestone transaction in a community whose value, scarcity, and architectural significance have only grown stronger within the 30A luxury landscape.

For Grace Point, the sale is more than a new record. It is a defining moment in the evolution of a community that has remained intentionally rare from the beginning.

First launched in 2018, Grace Point was introduced as a luxury beachside residential development along Scenic Highway 30A, positioned just south of the corridor near WaterSound Beach. From its earliest days, the community stood apart for its thoughtful planning, low-density design, and architectural character inspired by the timeless coastal homes of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. In a market known for its many expressions of beach living, Grace Point offered something quieter, more intimate, and distinctly its own.

“Grace Point has always represented a very specific vision for 30A,” said Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Broker/Owner of Corcoran Reverie. “It is not a large-scale community, and it was never meant to be. It was designed to feel collected, intentional, and enduring. That kind of scarcity matters, and this sale reflects what buyers continue to recognize: the rarest properties in the right communities continue to command attention.”

Hilary Farnum-Fasth and Marla Hanna have both been connected to Grace Point since its launch, helping introduce the development to the market and guiding clients through its growth from concept to one of the area’s most coveted addresses. Their long-standing involvement gives the sale added significance, connecting the community’s original vision to its latest market milestone.

“This one is personal for us,” said Marla Hanna, Luxury Property Specialist with Corcoran Reverie. “We have watched Grace Point grow from the very beginning, and to see it reach this level is incredibly meaningful. It speaks to the strength of the community, the quality of the architecture, and the way Grace Point has carved out a place in the 30A luxury landscape that cannot really be duplicated.”

The residence is among Grace Point’s most significant homes, offering approximately 11,983 square feet, nine bedrooms, and expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces designed for gathering, entertaining, and refined coastal living. Standout features include a private putting green, generous entertaining areas, elevated outdoor living, and the scale rarely found within one of 30A’s most private boutique communities.

Set within the privacy of Grace Point, the home reflects the craftsmanship, proportion, and lifestyle expectations of today’s most discerning luxury buyers. Its record-setting sale affirms the continued demand for homes that offer not only exceptional design, but also location, privacy, and a true sense of place.

Grace Point’s appeal lies in its restraint as much as its beauty. The private gated community is known for its low-density layout, brick-paved walkways, landscaped green spaces, intimate courtyards, community pool, and access to the nearby WaterSound Beach Club. Its location between WaterSound Beach, Alys Beach, and Rosemary Beach places residents within one of the most desirable stretches of Florida’s Emerald Coast while preserving a level of privacy that has become increasingly rare.

The sale arrives as Grace Point enters another significant milestone, with the community’s condominium residences anticipated for completion this summer. Together, the record-setting residential sale and the forthcoming completion of the condominiums point to a renewed moment of attention for the boutique 30A community, where thoughtful growth, architectural identity, and scarcity continue to shape long-term value.

The sale comes at a time when the 30A luxury market continues to demonstrate strong demand for architecturally significant homes in established, highly curated communities. For Corcoran Reverie, the transaction reinforces the brokerage’s deep connection to the region’s most important luxury properties, from legacy coastal estates to new development communities that shape the future of the market.

“Transactions like this are never just about price,” said Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Broker/Owner of Corcoran Reverie. “They tell us what the market values. Grace Point has proven that buyers are still drawn to places with identity, scarcity, and a true sense of belonging. That is what creates lasting value.”

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie is a premier real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC, a leading residential real estate firm headquartered in New York City. Across its network of more than 150 offices and 4,900+ agents worldwide, the Corcoran brand has been a leader in residential real estate for nearly 50 years, serving key urban, suburban, and resort markets internationally, including the Bahamas, Cabo, Portugal, and Italy. Locally rooted in Florida and Tennessee and globally connected, Corcoran Reverie is proud to have been recognized as a 2024 RealTrends Top 500 brokerage and the 2025 Best of the Emerald Coast Real Estate Brokerage. For more information, visit corcoranreverie.com.

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