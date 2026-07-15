Trail and access closures begin soon at Lacamas Regional Park for bridge replacement project

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Construction will begin in August to replace the aging bridge along the main access road in the northeast corner of Lacamas Regional Park. The existing bridge must be replaced to continue to provide safe vehicular access for maintenance vehicles. The bridge remains safe for pedestrian use.

During construction, all trails and trail segments within the construction area will be closed. Signage will be posted to alert visitors to closed areas and trails. Visitors must use alternate routes until all construction activities are complete and the signs are removed. Construction is estimated to be complete sometime in November, but weather and other unpredictable factors could affect the schedule.

Visitors are urged to stay clear of construction areas and never enter closed trails or areas, even outside of active construction work hours. Heavy equipment, unstable surfaces and hidden hazards will be present during construction, making the area unsafe for public access and use.

Project information can be found on the Lacamas Regional Park webpage. Updates to the project schedule and closures will be posted on the webpage as information becomes available.

While bridge replacement construction will close trails and portions of the northeast corner of the park from August to November, work around the Round Lake dam beginning in September will impact the area immediately surrounding the dam. The City of Camas, which owns, operates and maintains the dam, will be conducting dam maintenance activities. While trails will remain open, workers for the city’s project will use flaggers to direct trail users when equipment is being moved along the park’s trails. The City of Camas, Public Works, is the contact for this work, and all questions should be directed to their office.

For information about road and park projects, closures, opportunities for community input, and more, residents can follow Public Works on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and Instagram and view information on Nextdoor. Residents can also visit clark.wa.gov/public-works to sign up for email notifications.