Opus Virtual Offices Supports the Service Industry With Professional Business Solutions

While plumbers, electricians, and contractors are on the job, Opus answers their phones. Use code SERVICE100 to waive the $100 setup fee.

With Opus, their phones are answered live and professionally all day, so they can focus on the work in front of them. While you're on the job, we're answering your phones.” — Yori Galel, CEO, Opus Virtual Offices

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opus Virtual Offices , a leading provider of virtual office solutions , announced a new initiative supporting the professionals who keep America running: plumbers, electricians, contractors, HVAC technicians, landscapers, and service providers of every trade. For a limited time, service industry professionals can use promo code SERVICE100 to waive the $100 setup fee.For tradespeople, every missed call can mean a missed job. When a professional is under a sink, on a roof, or behind a panel, the phone goes unanswered, and potential customers move on to the next name in the search results. Opus Virtual Offices solves this problem with a live receptionist answering calls in the company's name Monday through Friday, personalized call transferring that reaches the professional in the field, and voicemail delivered straight to their email inbox.The all-inclusive Opus plan, priced at $99 a month with no long-term contract and no hidden fees, also provides a prestigious commercial business address for licensing, registration, and marketing materials, professional mail and package handling, and a dedicated business phone and fax number. For service businesses that operate out of trucks, vans, and home offices, Opus delivers the credibility and responsiveness of a fully staffed front office at a fraction of the cost."The men and women in the trades are some of the hardest working business owners in the country, and they lose real revenue every time a call goes to voicemail while they are on a job," said Yori Galel, CEO of Opus Virtual Offices. "With Opus, their phones are answered live and professionally all day, so they can focus on the work in front of them knowing the next customer is being taken care of. While you're on the job, we're answering your phones."New clients can sign up at opusvirtualoffices.com and use promo code SERVICE100 to waive the $100 setup fee.About Opus Virtual OfficesOpus Virtual Offices is changing how businesses and entrepreneurs establish a professional presence across the United States. With 650-plus locations nationwide, Opus provides flexible, all-inclusive virtual office solutions at a fraction of traditional office costs. No long-term contracts. No hidden fees.

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