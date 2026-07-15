Shapiro Administration Invests $306.4 Million Across 23 Counties Through PENNVEST to Ensure Pennsylvanians Have Clean Drinking Water and Safe Water Infrastructure

The funding will support 29 drinking water and wastewater projects across the Commonwealth to upgrade water systems and improve water quality for Pennsylvania communities.

Since Governor Shapiro took office, his Administration has invested more than $3.7 billion through PENNVEST to protect public health by delivering clean drinking water, replacing more than 40,000 lead service lines, and modernizing drinking water and wastewater infrastructure across the Commonwealth.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Shapiro Administration announced the investment of $306.4 million for 29 drinking water and wastewater projects across 23 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

The projects awarded funding will replace lead service lines, rehabilitate aging systems, upgrade treatment and service capabilities, and reduce environmental contaminants to ensure Pennsylvanians have access to clean, safe water.

“Every Pennsylvanian has a constitutional right to pure water, and my Administration is continuing that work by investing in projects that modernize aging water infrastructure, replace lead service lines, and address contaminants like PFAS,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “PENNVEST is helping communities across the Commonwealth make these critical upgrades so more Pennsylvanians have clean, safe, reliable drinking water when they turn on the tap.”

Since Governor Shapiro took office, his Administration has invested more than $3.7 billion through PENNVEST to protect public health by delivering clean drinking water, replacing more than 40,000 lead service lines, and modernizing drinking water and wastewater infrastructure across the Commonwealth. This funding has supported communities in 63 counties, helping address aging infrastructure, improve water quality, and ensure reliable water systems for generations of Pennsylvanians.

“From small infrastructure maintenance and repair projects to large, new water treatment plant construction, PENNVEST is here to assist communities with funding so they can complete water quality improvement projects in the most cost-effective way possible,” said Robert Boos, Executive Director of PENNVEST. “Our low-interest financing allows municipal leaders to safeguard community health in an affordable way.”

PENNVEST funding for water improvement projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener funds, Marcellus Legacy funds, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, federal grant awards to PENNVEST from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Clean Water Act and the Safe Drinking Water Act Amendments, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards.

The list of project summaries is as follows:

Allegheny County

***Pennsylvania American Water Company – received a $2,694,306 grant and a $6,205,694 loan for a lead line replacement project in Dormont Borough. The project includes a complete water service line replacement of approximately 575 utility-owned and privately-owned lead and galvanized lead-impacted water service lines. This project will increase available water, remove lead from the water system, and improve system compliance with Lead and Copper Rule regulations.

***Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority – received a $23,214,235 grant and a $10,285,765 loan for a lead line replacement project in the neighborhoods of Garfield, Shadyside, Point Breeze, Squirrel Hill North, Regent Square, Greenfield, Swisshelm Park, Brighton Heights, Manchester, Duquesne Heights, Allentown, Southside Flats, and Mt. Washington. Approximately 828 public and 884 private lead service lines will be replaced, involving 3,274 homes. This project will increase available water, remove lead from the water system, and improve system compliance with Lead and Copper Rule regulations.

Beaver County

*Industry Borough Municipal Authority – received a $5,547,000 grant for the construction of a new drinking water treatment system. This project consists of upgrades to the drinking water treatment disinfection process to include the addition of a raw water tank for oxidation and a 6,000-gallon distribution pumping tank, installation of an emergency generator, and cleaning of two groundwater wells. These upgrades will address iron and manganese exceedances and rehabilitate aging infrastructure.

Berks County

*Womelsdorf-Robesonia Joint Authority – received a $1,168,821 loan for upgrades to the Furnace Creek water tank. The project will include cleaning and recoating the interior and exterior of the tank, repairing any deteriorated welds, as well as replacing the existing roof vent, mesh screen, and the interior and exterior tank ladders. In addition, new safety cable climb systems and a new 30-inch diameter shell manway will be installed, and modifications will be made to the tank inlet and the exterior overflow pipe. Rehabilitation of this finished water storage tank will reduce the potential of a health hazard that could result from a leaking storage structure and ensure reliable water service to the area.

Blair County

***Martinsburg Municipal Authority – received a $5,176,120 grant and a $5,879,510 loan for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) removal and treatment. The project will include construction of a new 300,000-gallon water storage tank, rehabilitation of an existing water tank, replacement of 1,700 feet of existing 4-inch cast iron water main pipe with 6-inch polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe, installation of a granular-activated carbon (GAC) system for PFAS removal, and expansion of the existing water treatment building. Also, with the installation of 4,000 feet of transmission main, 3,500 feet of 12-inch PVC waterline, 200 feet of boring under state roadway, and 3,000 feet of trench restoration, all four of the Authority’s wells will be rerouted so that they enter the new GAC treatment building. Upon completion of this project, a source of a known emerging contaminant will be removed from the public water supply and system pressures and water storage capabilities will be increased.

Bucks County

***Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc. – received a $4,928,660 grant and a $55,889,340 loan for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) removal and treatment at the Neshaminy water treatment plant. The project includes demolition of a decommissioned 7-million-gallon sedimentation basin, along with construction of a new PFAS treatment building to house twelve trains in lead-lag configuration of granular-activated carbon (GAC) filter vessels in parallel, a 2-million-gallon clearwell, an intermediate pumping station and finished water distribution pump building, and relocation of the post-filter chlorine injection point at the water treatment plant. This project will result in the removal of a source of a known emerging contaminant from the public water supply.

Butler County

*Chicora Borough Council – received a $1,400,000 loan for upgrades to the Borough’s water distribution system. The Borough will install 6,000 feet of new water line of various diameters, as well as residential meter pits, meters, and service connections. Replacements of fire hydrants and isolation valves will also take place. The water line beneath Buffalo Creek will be fully replaced along with valve vault modifications. The system upgrades will increase reliability of water service to the area and will decrease water loss.

Cambria County

*Nanty Glo Water Authority – received a $7,251,615 grant for upgrades to the water treatment facility. The project will include the installation of an additional filter and restoration of the two existing filters to increase the capacity of the plant. Also to be installed are an emergency shutdown valve, an additional backwash tank, and a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) discharge for wastewater. Improvements will be made to the current treatment building, and a new garage will be constructed to provide storage space that will no longer be available in the treatment building. These upgrades will improve water quality, increase efficiency of the facility, and allow the system to comply with safe drinking water regulations.

Centre County

Madisonburg Water Works – received an $875,000 grant for upgrades to the water treatment facility. The project will include installation of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) piping in a serpentine configuration after the existing clearwell and prior to the existing water storage tank to allow additional chlorine contact time. A chemical vault will be constructed before the storage tank to accommodate a new chlorine analyzer and sample tap, and 2 valves will be installed after the chemical vault to create a blowoff and entry point shutdown before the storage tank. Upgrades will also be made to the electrical and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems to serve the new chlorine analyzer. The completed project will ensure that water is effectively treated, and service reliability will be increased for system users.

Chester County

***Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc. – received a $583,484 grant and a $6,616,516 loan for a Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) removal and treatment project. The project includes construction of a new treatment facility building at the Embreeville water storage tank site for combined well treatment for Entry Point 105. This building will house the PFAS treatment facilities and on-site sodium hypochlorite generation system. PFAS treatment will consist of one train of anion exchange with pre-filtration. The corrosion control chemical feed system will be replaced, an on-site generator will be installed, and both well pumps will receive variable frequency drive upgrades. This project will remove a source of a known emerging contaminant from the public water supply.

***Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc. – received a $1,477,697 grant and a $90,303 loan for a Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) removal and treatment project at the Hollow Run well. The project includes installation of one train with two filter vessels of anion exchange resin with pre-filtration, and replacement of the well pump. The treatment vessels will be placed outside with the valve hotbox and include heat tracing for piping. Improvements will also be made to site and electrical components that are required to integrate the treatment system into the existing well facility, as well as installation of additional instrumentation and controls. This project will remove a source of a known emerging contaminant from the public water supply.

Cumberland County

***Pennsylvania American Water Company – received a $2,447,879 grant and a $27,758,121 loan for a Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) removal and treatment project. A new PFAS treatment building will be constructed at the Silver Spring water treatment plant within the confines of the existing property. Treatment will be provided by 12 granular-activated carbon (GAC) vessels arranged in six parallel trains of two vessels, with each train having one lead and one lag vessel. Other plant upgrades necessary to support the new GAC vessels include installation of a new post-filtration transfer wet well and pumps, upgraded backwash supply pumps, and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system improvements. Backwash water will be handled by the plant’s existing wastewater clarifier and lagoons. This project will increase reliability of safe potable water to the community served.

Erie County

***The Municipal Authority of the Borough of Waterford – received a $1,157,571 grant and a $1,483,429 loan for a lead and galvanized service line replacement project. Within the scope of this project, approximately 200 service connections containing lead goosenecks and/or other lead or galvanized material will be replaced. The work encompasses associated excavation, backfill, and restoration. Potential health risks regarding lead, a toxic metal that can be harmful to human health, even at low exposure levels and especially to children, will be eliminated.

Franklin County

*Quincy Township – received a $1,736,856 grant and a $1,680,144 loan for a waterline extension project. The project will construct a new water main to connect the Township and Village independent water systems, thereby eliminating the lack of redundant water sources in the Village system. The new main will include approximately 9,800 feet of 8-inch ductile iron water pipe. Other appurtenances to be installed will include ten fire hydrants, three air release valve systems, and two pressure-reducing valve systems. Residents along the path of the new main will be given the option to connect to public water. Upon completion of the project, a permanent water system interconnection will exist between the Quincy Township water system and the Presbyterian Senior Living (PSL)/Quincy Village water system to provide a reliable alternate finished water source and improve overall system resiliency.

Lebanon County

***Fredericksburg Sewer And Water Authority – received a $6,427,227 grant and a $4,572,773 loan for upgrades to the water distribution system. Within the project, the current wastewater treatment plant, reservoir, and distribution pumps will be decommissioned. Wells 2, 5, and 6 will be rerouted, and new wells 7 and 8 will be connected to a new facility which will include greensand filtration, as well as sodium hypochlorite, ortho-polyphosphate, and fluoride addition systems. At Well 6 upgrades will include extension of the wellhead, the installation of a variable frequency drive, and replacement of the motor. Work at the East and West finished water storage tanks will include removal of the existing mixers, and installation of a new mechanical mixer at the West tank. Electrical and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system upgrades will also take place. This project will ensure that adequate quality and quantity of water will be provided to the Authority’s customers and manganese contamination in the distribution system will be reduced. These improvements are also necessary as Bell & Evans plan to expand their operations within the near future, which will provide over 1,000 new job opportunities in the area.

Luzerne County

***Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc. – received a $4,457,593 grant and a $272,407 loan for a Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) removal and treatment project at the Oak Hill water system serving customers in Lehman Township. The project consists of the design and construction of a PFAS treatment facility at the site of Oak Hill Well No. 3. The new facility will have ion exchange treatment units for PFAS compound removal, along with new chemical feed systems and a contact main designed to provide four-log disinfection for the combined well flows. Associated piping, valves, instrumentation, and site improvements necessary to support the treatment process will also be installed. Currently, both existing wells can pump 36 gallons-per-minute, but they can only run one at a time due to permit restrictions. Upon completion of this project, they will convey water to a common treatment system where flows will be combined and treated prior to entering the distribution system as a single-entry point. The proposed improvements will ensure the Oak Hill system remains compliant with federal PFAS drinking water standards, continues to provide reliable service, and is able to remove a source of a known emerging contaminant from the public water supply.

Mercer County

Borough of Stoneboro – received a $500,000 loan under the Advance Funding program for a drinking water source rehabilitation and expansion project. The project will fund design and engineering work for at least two new groundwater wells, a new water transmission line of approximately 11,000 feet from the sources to the distribution system, and installation of new or replacement water distribution lines with appurtenances throughout the municipality. Numerous leaking water lines and inoperable fire hydrants within the Borough will be replaced, improving the reliability of the water system.

*South Pymatuning Township – received a $1,796,878 loan for a waterline extension project. Approximately 1,095 feet of new 8-inch waterline will be installed around Kathy Lane, along with 2,445 feet of new 10-inch waterline along and near Buckeye Drive, and 3,010 feet of 12-inch waterline along Saranac Drive. New fire hydrants, valves, and various appurtenances are also included. At the conclusion of the project, approximately 69 new service connections are anticipated. The project will improve overall system resiliency and operations, and service will be extended to new residential customers.

Schuylkill County

*Kline Township Municipal Authority – received a $2,495,000 grant for a waterline replacement project. Approximately 4,200 feet of water main will be replaced along Snyder Avenue, Marcus Street, Bayview Terrace, and Hillside Road. The existing water mains are small diameter, primarily 4-inch asbestos cement pipe, with some sections of 2-inch and 3-inch steel pipe located through private properties. Those lines will be replaced with 8-inch diameter water main installed within public rights-of-way. The project will also include the replacement of fire hydrants and existing water service lines, many of which are galvanized steel. This area has historically experienced a high frequency of waterline failures, leaks, and service disruptions which will be addressed through this project.

Somerset County

*Borough of Hooversville – received a $10,840,037 grant and a $156,341 loan for a waterline extension project in the community of Wilbur. The project includes the installation of approximately 26,810 feet of new water distribution line, a 135-gallon-per-minute pump station, a chlorine booster station, two 30,000-gallon water storage tanks, 89 customer meter installations, 20 fire hydrants, and other associated ancillary appurtenances necessary for the effective function of a water distribution system. The new waterline will connect the Hooversville and Wilbur systems. Full ownership of the Wilbur system will be transferred to the Borough of Hooversville, and the Wilbur Community Water System will dissolve. This extension and system consolidation project will reduce water loss and will ensure public health protection and compliance with statutory requirements and regulations.

Susquehanna County

*Pennsylvania American Water Company – received a $25,000,000 loan for construction of a new water treatment plant in Susquehanna County. The new plant will be constructed on property Pennsylvania American Water Company already owns. A new 700-square-foot raw water pump station will be built at the existing plant location and tied into the existing intake line. A new 1.2-mile raw water transmission main will be installed from the pump station to the new treatment plant location. A finished water main will be in the same trench to return to the distribution system. The new plant will consist of a raw water impoundment, a treatment building, a clearwell building, two wastewater lagoons, and a recycle pump station. The building at the existing plant will be retained for storage while the rest of the tanks and building will be demolished. The project will address aging infrastructure deterioration, which poses potential threats.

Venango County

*General Authority of the City of Franklin – received a $9,988,500 loan for the Barrett Flats water treatment plant replacement project. A new treatment facility will be constructed adjacent to the old Barrett Flats water treatment plant, which will not be disturbed, and the existing backwash water supply tank will be demolished. The new treatment facility will consist of a 3,700 square-foot building with finished water pumps serving both the Miller Hill and City pressure districts. Space will be allotted for future expansion to add a third set of pumps to accommodate the Oak Hill pressure district. Chemical feed rooms, a laboratory, a breakroom, restrooms, and a storage room are included in the design. The new facility will also incorporate 2 new clearwell tanks with a total capacity of 71,428 gallons, an emergency generator, and a parking area. The reliability of water service will increase with the replacement of the existing, severely dilapidated water treatment facility.

Bradford County

**New Albany Borough – received a $5,837,054 grant for the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant. In addition to a new treatment plant, the project will involve installation of gravity sewer lines to the new plant and manhole rehabilitation. The new facility will include an influent pump station, equalization tanks, extended aeration treatment in concrete tanks, headworks screening equipment, clarification equipment, and an ultraviolet disinfection system. A separate building will be constructed to house blowers, electrical components, and provide space for storage, on-site lab testing, and a meeting room; and additional buildings to house headworks screening equipment and ultraviolet disinfection equipment will also be constructed. A generator will be installed to provide power to the influent pump station and to ensure treatment during power outages. The new treatment plant will ensure effective treatment of wastewater and address organic overloading from the collection system.

Cumberland County

***Shippensburg Borough Authority – received a $4,267,249 grant for a biosolids processing improvement project. The project involves the construction of a new screw press system, including associated output piping, valves, fittings, a conveyor, and equipment pad. One lime silo will be remediated along with the process feed pump system and two biosolids transfer pumps, which will include installation of new pads, piping, electrical wiring, and control panels. Site work such as grading, trench paving, backfilling, and extension of the biosolids force main will be included. The project also includes upgrades to the electrical system, associated ductwork, controls, miscellaneous flow meters, level controllers, alarms throughout the facility, and replacement of one air handling unit. The project addresses aged infrastructure, and the improvements will increase treatment capacity at the plant.

Delaware County

**Delaware County Regional Water Quality Control Authority – received a $34,000,000 loan for upgrades to the disinfection system at the wastewater treatment plant. The project will include the Authority’s transition from the plant’s current chlorine gas-based disinfection system to an ultraviolet (UV) light-based disinfection system. Two existing chlorine contact tanks will be retrofitted to incorporate the ultraviolet disinfection system. One new building will be constructed to house sodium hypochlorite storage tanks, feed and transfer pumps, and associated controls. A second new building will be constructed to house UV channels, electrical equipment, and control systems associated with the UV facility. Five existing buildings will undergo piping modification to accommodate chemical feed piping. The new UV system will eliminate the use of chlorine gas which will simplify operations, eliminate the need for the Authority’s Risk Management Plan, and substantially enhance both facility and public safety.

Monroe County

Skytop Lodge Corporation – received a $5,205,000 loan for upgrades to the sewage treatment plant. Upgrades include the addition of an influent screening system, influent flow equalization system, two secondary clarifiers, post aeration tank, chemical injection system, and an ultraviolet disinfection system. Prior to the secondary clarifier tanks, a chemical injection manhole will be installed to allow for chemicals to be added upstream of the proposed secondary clarifiers for removal of copper. Ultraviolet disinfection will be used to allow adequate treatment with variable flow rates, eliminate safety concerns with the use and handling of sodium hypochlorite, and eliminate the need to de-chlorinate. Once these improvements are complete, the Skytop Lodge plant will comply with new copper effluent permit requirements.

Montgomery County

**Franconia Sewer Authority – received a $2,349,000 loan for a public sewer extension project. The project will consist of the installation of 15,010 feet of new, low-pressure sewer main. The diameter of the main will ensure proper capacity and flow velocity and will include pipe diameters from 2-inches to 4-inches. This new main will connect into existing infrastructure that will convey the wastewater to existing treatment facilities. Once complete, this project is anticipated to reduce nutrient loading to the Indian Creek and provide public sewer to 131 homes currently using on-lot disposal systems, many of which have been identified as failing or potentially malfunctioning systems.

Schuylkill County

Mahanoy City Sewer Authority – received a $2,000,000 loan for the design of a two-phase project to construct a new wastewater treatment plant in Mahanoy City Borough. The goal in the design is to make improvements in the treatment system to address health, sanitary, and security needs and to ensure that the new plant can meet effluent guidelines. This project will allow for regulatory compliance and improve the quality of the receiving waters like the Little Mahanoy Creek, an abandoned mine-drainage impacted-tributary to the Mahanoy Creek and the Susquehanna River.

Somerset County

**Conemaugh Township Supervisors – received a $3,992,603 grant and a $6,787,397 loan for a sanitary sewer extension project along Carpenter’s Park Road, Walnut Hill Road, Park Road, Bottom Road, Kaufman Church Road, Miller Picking Road, and East Campus Avenue. The project includes installation of approximately 22,100 feet of gravity sewer, 6,700 feet of force mains, and 1,300 feet of low-pressure sewers. Two pump stations and seven grinder pumps will be installed. Sewage flows will then be treated at the Tire Hill wastewater treatment plant. This project will eliminate malfunctioning on-lot sewer discharges into a nearby unnamed tributary, as well as to the Stonycreek River, and other downstream waterways.

*Denotes projects that are funded by Drinking Water State Revolving Funds (DWSRF).

**Denotes projects that are funded by Clean Water State Revolving Funds (CWSRF).

***Denotes projects that are funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

For projects noted above as funded with DWSRF, CWSRF, and IIJA federal funds, the use of the word ‘grant’ within this release is defined as a principal forgiveness loan, which is the functional equivalent of a grant in that it does not require repayment. For those same projects with loan terms extending beyond 20 years, the use of the word ‘loan’ equates to a bond purchase.

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