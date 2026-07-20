Fear Free Welcomes Dr. Rebekah Zahedi as Chief Veterinary Officer

Veterinarian and organizational leader named Fear Free's first Chief Veterinary Officer, guiding clinical education strategy and collaboration

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fear Free®, the leading authority in the emotional wellness of companion animals, today announced the appointment of Rebekah Zahedi, DVM, as its new Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO), effective July 20, 2026. As a core member of the Fear Free Leadership Team, Dr. Zahedi will guide the organization’s clinical education strategy and direction, serving as a bridge between veterinary science and real-world practice. She will lead the evolution of Fear Free’s certification and education standards, represent Fear Free across the veterinary and pet care industries, and lead the Fear Free Advisory Group and Speakers Bureau, helping connect the organization’s mission with continued growth and impact across veterinary practices, shelters, boarding and daycare facilities, groomers, trainers, and pet parents.

“Dr. Zahedi brings a rare combination of clinical expertise, executive leadership, and deep empathy for both pets and veterinary professionals," said Doug Korn, CEO of Fear Free. "Her proven track record of scaling organizations, combined with her dedication to supporting the veterinary workforce, makes her the ideal leader to drive our clinical education strategy and foster strong collaboration across the veterinary community.”

That same conviction has shaped her own career. As a veterinarian and organizational leader, Dr. Zahedi is dedicated to advancing animal welfare, strengthening the human-animal bond, and fostering emotionally healthy veterinary teams and organizations. Her career spans companion animal practice, veterinary operations, organizational strategy, and executive leadership. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President of My Pets Wellness, where she led organizational growth and strategic initiatives. She also serves on the Board of Directors for Paisley Paws, a nonprofit dedicated to improving access to veterinary care for clients in need.

She is also passionate about integrating clinical medicine, behavioral science, organizational leadership, and research to improve the lives of pets, their caregivers, and veterinary professionals, with particular interests in animal wellbeing, grief, veterinary career sustainability, and the role emotional health plays in shaping the future of veterinary medicine. A Georgia native, she earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine.

“Fear Free has always understood something I’ve spent my career championing: that emotional health and physical health are inseparable, for pets and for the people who care for them,” said Dr. Zahedi. “I’m honored to join an organization that is reshaping veterinary medicine from the inside out, and I look forward to helping build on that work.”

Fear Free is honored to welcome Dr. Zahedi to the team.

About Fear Free

Founded in 2016, Fear Free is the leading organization dedicated to improving the emotional wellbeing of animals by educating and empowering those who care for them. Through continuing education, certification programs, and practical tools, Fear Free supports veterinary professionals, practices, and pet care providers worldwide in delivering compassionate care. With hundreds of thousands of certified professionals and members across the globe, Fear Free has become a trusted standard in animal care. Learn more at fearfree.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.