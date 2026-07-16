Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors’ Dreams Legend Continues with Cardsmiths’ Japanese-Language Edition Trading Card Release

Cardsmiths announces the release of Street Fighter Japanese edition trading cards

Cardsmiths announces upcoming launch of Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors’ Dream Japanese-Language Edition Trading Cards, paying homage to the franchise’s roots.

GILBERTS, IL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fight isn’t just on the screen anymore. Cardsmiths is setting a new stage with the upcoming launch of Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors’ Dream Japanese-Language Edition Trading Cards. This special release reimagines the original Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors’ Dreams Trading Card Set release with fully localized Japanese character names and descriptions, paying homage to the franchise’s roots.Featuring more than 100 unique designs, the series captures the hard-hitting spirit of Street Fighter Alpha with iconic fighters like Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Cammy, Akuma, and many more fan-favorite warriors. Every card is printed on premium cardstock with crisp, high-impact visuals that bring the action of the arcade classic to life.Collectors can chase a variety of inserts and key hits, including:-Collector Cards-Parallel Holofoils-Culture Shokz™ Cards-Serial-Numbered Gemstone Refractor™ Cards-Meta-Rare Refractor™ CardsHobbyists who want to level up will find plenty to chase with Collector Boxes, Inner Cartons, and Master Cases. Perfect for serious collectors looking to expand their Street Fighter lineup.“We wanted to create something that truly honored the origins of this iconic franchise,” said Steve Loney, CEO of Cardsmiths. “This Japanese-language edition gives collectors a chance to experience these legendary fighters the way they were first introduced to audiences in Japan.”Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors’ Dream Japanese-Language Edition Trading Cards is the latest knockout release produced by Cardsmiths and officially licensed by Capcom. Preorders will be available soon at www.cardsmiths.com and select U.S. retailers.About CAPCOMCapcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or news.capcomusa.com.About CardsmithsCardsmiths is a premier creator of trading cards, dedicated to innovation, quality, and artistry. With a passion to inspire fans worldwide, Cardsmiths continues to push the boundaries of collecting with a portfolio of iconic brands and original, high-concept experiences.

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