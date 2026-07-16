All Aboard for Inclusion: Western Maryland Scenic Railroad Renews Certified Autism Center™ Status

Renewing our Certified Autism Center™ certification with IBCCES allows us to better serve families of all abilities and ensure that every guest can create meaningful, lasting memories with us.” — Nikki Shields, WMSR Business Director

CUMBERLAND, MD, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Maryland Scenic Railroad (WMSR) renews its commitment to welcoming autistic guests and those with sensory needs by completing the renewal process for its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To renew this certification, at least 80% of WMSR staff completed updated autism and sensory training to equip them with up-to-date knowledge, skills, and best practices for welcoming, assisting, and communicating with autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families.

“At WMSR, inclusion is at the heart of what we do. Renewing our Certified Autism Center™ certification with IBCCES allows us to better serve families of all abilities and ensure that every guest can create meaningful, lasting memories with us. It’s about making sure everyone feels they belong here,” says Nikki Shields, WMSR Business Director.

The CAC training provides staff with clear, standardized protocols for interacting with guests with autism and other invisible disabilities. This reduces hesitation, guesswork, and the time it takes for staff to decide how to handle a situation, leading to faster and more confident service.

“Western Maryland Scenic Railroad’s Certified Autism Center™ renewal demonstrates how organizations can lead the way in accessible tourism,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Their continued investment in staff training and guest experience is making a lasting impact for visitors traveling through and their local community as well. WMSR’s efforts help create an environment where all visitors are welcome to experience and enjoy everything the railroad has to offer.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Western Maryland Scenic Railroad is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About Western Maryland Scenic Railroad

Built to haul coal out of Maryland and Western Virginia, the Western Maryland Railway was one of the great railroads of the Appalachian Mountains. Today, the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad has revived the mountain spirit of Western Maryland, and one can now experience the scenic Allegheny Mountains from inside a comfortable streamlined-era passenger car.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

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