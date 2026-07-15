Madigan welcomes American Red Cross Summer Youth Program volunteers

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Madigan Army Medical Center welcomed participants in the annual American Red Cross Summer Youth Program on June 14, 2026, marking the beginning of a summer of service, professional development and exposure to careers in health care.

Throughout the summer, the students will volunteer at Madigan one day each week, supporting hospital staff and gaining firsthand experience in a military medical environment. Participants include military family members and other young people from communities surrounding Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The program introduces students to the many career fields and services that contribute to patient care while providing opportunities to develop communication, teamwork, responsibility and customer service skills. By working alongside Madigan staff members, participants will gain a broader understanding of how clinical and administrative professionals work together to support patients, families and the military community.

The Summer Youth Program also gives participants an opportunity to explore their interests and consider potential educational and career paths. Exposure to a large medical center can help students learn about professions they may not have previously considered, including nursing, medicine, pharmacy, laboratory services, logistics, information technology, public affairs and health care administration.

In addition to career exploration, the program emphasizes the importance of volunteer service. The students’ contributions will help support Madigan’s daily mission while strengthening the relationship between the medical center, military families and the surrounding community.

Madigan staff members welcomed the students and expressed appreciation for the time and energy they will contribute throughout the summer. Their presence provides additional support across the organization and offers staff members an opportunity to mentor and encourage the next generation of health care professionals and community leaders.

The American Red Cross has a long history of supporting service members, veterans and military families through volunteer programs and community partnerships. Programs such as the Summer Youth Program help extend that tradition by giving young people meaningful opportunities to serve while developing skills and gaining experience in a professional setting.

Madigan Army Medical Center annually supports the program and looks forward to working with the volunteers throughout the summer as they learn, serve, and contribute to the Joint Base Lewis-McChord community.