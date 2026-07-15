Coast Guard raises awareness of hoaxes amid false distress calls transmitted in Great Lakes

CLEVELAND — The Coast Guard is raising awareness of the dangers and penalties associated with hoax distress calls, including those transmitted via radio, phone, and on social media.

Since January 2026, Coast Guard command center watchstanders in the Great Lakes District have received 187 false distress calls, including three confirmed hoaxes.

A hoax may include knowingly and willfully communicating a false distress message to the Coast Guard, while a false distress alert can result from misunderstanding, accidental transmissions or outdated information.

Initiating a hoax or causing the Coast Guard to attempt to save lives and property when no help is needed is a federal felony under 14 U.S.C. § 521(c) and punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a monetary fine. The statute also provides for a civil penalty of up to $13,295 and holds the individual liable for all costs the Coast Guard incurs as a result of their actions.

“Intentionally misleading emergency responders is both dangerous and illegal,” said Capt. Mark Kuperman, chief of staff, Great Lakes District. “Every false distress report creates a ripple effect across the entire emergency response community, draining valuable time and resources from the Coast Guard and agency partners, and potentially putting emergency responders at unnecessary risk. Ultimately, this reduces our readiness for actual emergencies. This can be especially detrimental during the summer months, when resources are in constant demand.”

The Coast Guard also encourages the public to avoid posting or sharing content on social media that falsely portrays an emergency.

“The growing influence of social media has added further challenges to search and rescue operations,” said Roger Rice, search and rescue program manager, Great Lakes District. “Social media content suggesting distress may not include critical details, such as an accurate location, the number of people involved, or immediate hazards. Misleading photos or videos may unnecessarily trigger emergency responses and divert critical resources."

The Coast Guard recommends that boaters in distress use VHF-FM channel 16 or 911 to call for help during a real emergency.

The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes Districtis responsible for a 1,500-mile international border spanning eight states: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. More than 6,000 Coast Guard active-duty, reserve, civilian and auxiliary personnel serve within the district's area of responsibility.

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