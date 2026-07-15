Miracle Surrogacy Hosts Private Surrogacy Consultations in Toronto for More Than 50 Intended Parents
More than 50 intended parents attended private consultations to learn about surrogacy in Mexico and the journey to parenthood.
Held over three days, the consultations gave intended parents the opportunity to meet one-on-one with Miracle Surrogacy representatives to discuss every stage of the surrogacy journey, including surrogate and egg donor medical evaluations, fertility treatment, embryo transfer timelines, legal considerations, egg donor programs, costs, pregnancy management, birth planning, and returning home with their baby after birth in Mexico.
Unlike traditional seminars, the consultations were conducted in a private setting, allowing attendees to ask detailed questions specific to their personal circumstances, fertility history, family-building goals, and reproductive options.
The event attracted intended parents from across Canada and beyond, including heterosexual couples experiencing infertility, same-sex couples, and single intended parents. Some attendees were beginning to explore surrogacy in Mexico for the first time, while others had already completed IVF treatment, undergone fertility preservation, or created embryos and were evaluating international gestational surrogacy programs.
Throughout the consultations, Miracle Surrogacy’s team discussed key topics, including:
• How gestational surrogacy programs in Mexico work.
• Current legal pathways for establishing parentage for international intended parents pursuing surrogacy in Mexico.
• Embryo shipping from Canadian and international fertility clinics.
• Egg donor selection, screening, and matching.
• Surrogate screening and matching.
• IVF treatment and embryo transfer timelines.
• Pregnancy monitoring and communication throughout the journey.
• Birth planning and post-delivery coordination.
• Citizenship, passports, and returning home with a newborn.
Many intended parents also sought guidance on more complex situations, including previous IVF failures, recurrent implantation failure, PGT-A and PGT-M genetic testing, donor egg programs, embryo transportation, and cross-border legal procedures.
Canada remains one of Miracle Surrogacy’s largest international markets, with many Canadian families choosing surrogacy in Mexico because of access to experienced fertility clinics, coordinated legal support, comprehensive case management, and streamlined medical care throughout the family-building process.
“Building a family through surrogacy is one of the biggest decisions many people will ever make,” said Jessika Tiscareño, Journey Ambassador Manager at Miracle Surrogacy. “Our role is to provide clear information, realistic expectations, and personalized guidance. These conversations are never just about the medical or legal process. They’re about understanding each family’s unique circumstances and helping them make informed decisions.”
Throughout the consultations, Miracle Surrogacy answered many of the most common questions prospective parents have about surrogacy in Mexico, including IVF timelines, egg donor selection, surrogate matching, embryo shipping, legal parentage, citizenship after birth, and returning home with their newborn. These topics remain among the most frequently researched by intended parents considering international surrogacy.
The Toronto consultations are part of Miracle Surrogacy’s ongoing educational initiative designed to help intended parents better understand the medical, legal, financial, and practical aspects of international gestational surrogacy before beginning their journey.
Following the success of the Toronto event, Miracle Surrogacy will continue hosting educational webinars and private consultations throughout 2026, including upcoming events in Australia, London, Los Angeles, and New York.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is discussed during a private surrogacy consultation?
Private consultations provide intended parents with personalized guidance on surrogacy in Mexico, IVF treatment, embryo shipping, egg donation, legal parentage, program timelines, estimated costs, pregnancy management, and the overall family-building process.
Who should attend a private surrogacy consultation?
Private consultations are designed for heterosexual couples, same-sex couples, and single intended parents who are considering gestational surrogacy, whether they are beginning their research or have already completed IVF treatment and created embryos.
What questions can intended parents ask during a surrogacy consultation?
Intended parents commonly ask about:
• Surrogacy in Mexico
• IVF treatment and embryo transfer
• Egg donor programs
• Embryo shipping
• Surrogate screening and matching
• Pregnancy management
• Legal parentage
• Birth planning
• Citizenship and passport procedures
• Returning home with a newborn
Can Canadian intended parents pursue surrogacy in Mexico?
Yes. Many Canadian intended parents choose surrogacy in Mexico. The process generally includes embryo creation or shipment, surrogate matching, IVF treatment, pregnancy management, legal parentage procedures, and assistance with newborn documentation before returning to Canada.
How long does the surrogacy process in Mexico usually take?
Every journey is unique, but timelines vary depending on factors such as embryo availability, medical readiness, surrogate matching, and fertility treatment. During private consultations, Miracle Surrogacy provides intended parents with individualized timelines based on their specific circumstances.
Why do Canadian intended parents choose surrogacy in Mexico?
Many Canadian intended parents pursue surrogacy in Mexico because of access to experienced fertility specialists, coordinated legal support, comprehensive case management, shorter matching timelines, and integrated medical care throughout the surrogacy journey.
Are more Miracle Surrogacy consultations planned?
Yes. Miracle Surrogacy regularly hosts educational webinars and private consultations in cities around the world to provide intended parents with reliable information about international surrogacy. Upcoming consultations in 2026 are scheduled for Australia, London, Los Angeles, and New York.
About Miracle Surrogacy:
Miracle Surrogacy, headquartered in Miami, is the longest-established surrogacy agency in Mexico, with more than 12 years providing full-service surrogacy programs. The company is also the largest, with more than 75 English-speaking staff members at offices in Cancun, Mexico; Mexico City, Mexico; and Mérida, Mexico. Miracle Surrogacy’s surrogacy programs in Mexico are affordable, at approximately one-third the cost of surrogacy in the United States. The company assists in the birth of nearly 250 babies per year, more than all other surrogacy agencies in Mexico combined. Miracle Surrogacy is renowned for its transparency and ethical treatment of surrogates, which has resulted in it being the only surrogacy agency with a surplus of fully screened surrogates, with embryo transfers conducted in only 8 to 10 weeks. Miracle Surrogacy also has the largest egg bank in Mexico with more than 300 internationally diverse egg donors.
Contact: Carlos Ruiz
Email: Carlos@MiracleSurrogacy.com
Phone: +1 786-789-3080
www.miraclesurrogacy.com
Carlos Ruiz
Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico, LLC
+1 7867893080
email us here
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