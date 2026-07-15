Guardians of innovation: The silent sentinels of Aberdeen Proving Ground

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md.— For the thousands of scientists, engineers, military families and contractors arriving at Aberdeen Proving Ground each morning, the day begins with a brief but critical interaction at the gate. Behind the badge scanner stands a dedicated force of Department of the Army security guards, serving as the first line of defense for one of the military’s most vital research hubs.

For many of these guards, standing watch at APG is a continuation of a familiar calling. A significant portion of the force comprises military veterans who traded their combat fatigues for a DA guard uniform.

"Many of our guards are veterans, and for many of us, the desire to serve does not end when military service is over," said Chief of the Guard Preston Bostick, a U.S. Navy veteran who views his current role as a direct continuation of his mission to support warfighters and national defense. "While the uniform may have changed for many of us, the sense of purpose remains the same."

This sense of duty unifies the entire force, regardless of their background. Sgt. Anita Hyman, who brought extensive experience from state law enforcement, sees her role as a way to bridge the gap between the civilian community and the military. Similarly, Officer Jonathan Rivera entered the force through civilian service, driven by a deep desire to support the Army mission through strict accountability and teamwork.

Unlike standard tactical Army bases focused primarily on traditional force protection, APG operates as a massive hub for research, development, testing and evaluation. This creates a highly complex security environment spanning the main APG campus, Edgewood areas and the Adelphi Laboratory Center.

"What makes our mission unique is the variety of people, facilities and activities we protect every day," Bostick said. Officers must safeguard facilities where cutting-edge research takes place while ensuring legitimate personnel can proceed with their work with minimal disruption.

Despite this complex environment, the fundamental protocol remains rigid. Hyman, drawing on her years as a state employee, views her post as a critical barrier.

"The access control point is the first line of defense, and remaining vigilant with a secure posture is protocol for all officers while on duty," Hyman said.

Rivera recognizes the weight of guarding a chemical-biological defense and testing hub.

"Knowing that APG supports such a critical mission makes me take my security posture seriously every day," Rivera said. "Access control is more than just checking IDs. It is about protecting the people, facilities, equipment and mission of the installation."

The physical demands of guarding the gates are obvious, but the mental stamina required is often overlooked. During a credential check that lasts mere seconds, a guard's mind races to process environmental data.

"The challenge is maintaining that level of vigilance throughout an entire shift without becoming complacent," Bostick added. "Much of the work our officers perform happens in their heads and often goes unnoticed by the public."

APG guards stand their posts through freezing Maryland blizzards, torrential downpours and humid summer heatwaves. Hyman combats the elements by focusing on physical readiness.

"Staying mobile allows me to stay loose and free from stiffness, which is important during cold weather season," Hyman said.

Rivera noted that the mission does not stop for inclement weather. He maintains his focus by following procedures, watching his surroundings and communicating with his team, noting that his work ethic helps him stay disciplined no matter the conditions.

Despite the harsh conditions and strict security mandates, guards are woven deeply into the community. Seeing the same commuters among the installation's 21,000 daily employees fosters genuine relationships.

"A simple greeting, smile or 'good morning' can make the workday feel more personal while still keeping the security mission professional," Rivera said.

Securing an installation as vast as APG requires a seamless web of partnerships. The DA guards work alongside military and civilian police, emergency services, Harford County law enforcement and federal partners.

"As a civilian guard, I understand that I help serve as a bridge between the local Maryland community and the military installation," Rivera said, noting that protecting APG is a responsibility he takes seriously to support the people who live, work and serve there.

For Bostick, who began his civilian security career at the Adelphi Laboratory Center, the true measure of his team is found in the unglamorous moments of a shift.

"I am especially proud when I see officers helping someone without being asked, mentoring a newer officer or checking on a coworker during a long shift," Bostick said. "Watching them serve with professionalism and support one another is what makes me proud to lead this fine group of men and women."