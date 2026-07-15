Watch Live on July 23: Fields Medal Announcement and Press Conference

Credit: Jun Cen/Simons Foundation

The Fields Medals will be presented during the livestreamed opening ceremony of the International Congress of Mathematicians. A press conference will follow.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 23 at the International Congress of Mathematicians (ICM) in Philadelphia, the winners of the prestigious Fields Medal will be announced. The Fields Medal is awarded every four years and is often dubbed the Nobel Prize of mathematics.

The names will be formally announced during ICM’s opening ceremony from 9 a.m. to noon EDT on Thursday, July 23, 2026. A press conference and media availability with the medalists will follow the ceremony from shortly after noon to 1:30 p.m. EDT.

The opening ceremony and press conference will be livestreamed on the Simons Foundation YouTube channel.

Held every four years, the ICM includes the announcement of math’s top prizes — including the Fields Medals, the Abacus Medal and the Chern Medal — as well as talks from leading mathematicians on cutting-edge developments in the field. A series of free public events will invite the public to connect with the beauty and ubiquity of mathematics.

Journalists interested in attending in person can register for free to attend the meeting and the press conference.

This year's ICM comes at a pivotal time for mathematics, as AI and proof validators such as Lean are sparking the biggest shifts in how math is done in millennia. Famed mathematician and Fields medalist Terence Tao will give a public lecture on this topic, speaking about the very soul of why we do math.

For more information, visit the ICM 2026 website or email icmpressinquiries@simonsfoundation.org.

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