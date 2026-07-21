Dr. Holly Burns Crowned Mrs. North America Classique 2026 at Mrs. Globe's 30th Anniversary

Dr. Holly J. Burns, newly crowned Mrs. North America Classique 2026, following the Mrs. Globe 30th Anniversary held in Palm Springs, California.

Environmental epidemiologist and advocate Dr. Holly Burns is crowned Mrs. North America Classique 2026 during the Mrs. Globe 30TH anniversary summary event.

I'm honored to represent North America and use this platform to inspire hope, empower women, and advance awareness of Type 1 diabetes and environmental health.” — Dr. Holly Burns - Mrs. North America Classique 2026

ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Holly J. Burns has been crowned Mrs. North America Classique 2026 during the prestigious Mrs. Globe Summer Event 2026 held in Palm Springs, California. The international event celebrated the 30th anniversary of Mrs. Globe, bringing together more than 110 women representing countries, cultures, and backgrounds from around the world for a week dedicated to leadership, philanthropy, personal growth, fashion, and sisterhood.Representing the Southeast of the United States, Dr. Burns earned the title through her commitment to service, education, and community impact. Throughout her reign, she will use the Mrs. Globe platform to promote public health education, empower women through leadership and mentorship, and increase awareness of Type 1 diabetes and environmental health. Her goal is to inspire others to discover that true beauty is measured not only by appearance, but by compassion, resilience, and service to others.Holding a Ph.D. in Environmental Epidemiology, Dr. Burns is the co-owner of Action Consulting & Environmental Services and ACE Training Institute , where she provides consulting services and educates restoration professionals, insurance professionals, contractors, and environmental specialists across the United States. As an IICRC-approved instructor and international speaker, she specializes in indoor air quality, mold remediation, water damage restoration, and environmental health. Through her professional work, she has dedicated her career to advancing industry education while advocating for healthier homes, safer living environments, and improved public health.Dr. Burns is also a recognized author and advocate. She wrote the inspirational book A Kiss from God, which encourages readers to live lives rooted in kindness, compassion, and faith. She is also the author of the children's book Bella Ballerina Has Type 1 Diabetes, created to educate young readers about living with Type 1 diabetes while promoting acceptance, awareness, and understanding.Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at just five years old, Dr. Burns transformed her personal journey into a lifelong mission of advocacy, education, and hope. Through speaking engagements, volunteerism, charitable initiatives, and educational outreach, she encourages individuals to overcome adversity, pursue their purpose, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. Her experiences have shaped a platform centered on resilience, public health, and empowering communities through knowledge and service.Throughout her year as Mrs. North America Classique, Dr. Burns plans to expand her outreach through public speaking engagements, educational workshops, media appearances, and community service initiatives across the United States and internationally. She also looks forward to partnering with organizations that improve the lives of women, children, and families while continuing to support causes that promote education, wellness, and environmental awareness.The 2026 Mrs. Globe Summer Event marked a significant milestone as the organization celebrated three decades of empowering married women through international competition, leadership development, cultural exchange, and charitable service. Founded and directed by Dr. Tracy Kemble, Mrs. Globe has grown into a globally recognized platform that encourages women to share their voices, develop meaningful connections, celebrate their achievements, and serve their communities. The organization also supports the Women In Need (WIN) Foundation through charitable initiatives that create opportunities for women and families around the world.As Mrs. North America Classique 2026, Dr. Burns joins an international sisterhood of accomplished women committed to leadership, philanthropy, education, and service. She hopes her reign will inspire others to embrace every stage of life with confidence, purpose, and gratitude while demonstrating that meaningful leadership begins with a heart dedicated to serving others.About Dr. Holly J. BurnsDr. Holly J. Burns is an environmental epidemiologist, educator, entrepreneur, international speaker, and advocate dedicated to improving public health. She is the co-owner of Action Consulting & Environmental Services and ACE Training Institute and has educated restoration professionals throughout the United States and Canada. Through education, advocacy, research, and community outreach, she promotes healthier environments while inspiring women to lead with grace, purpose, strength, and compassion. Her mission is to create lasting change by combining science, service, and leadership to improve the lives of individuals, families, and communities.

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