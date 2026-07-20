Gangway Technologies Launches AI-Powered Cruise Booking Platform

Gangway Tech Launches AI-Powered Cruise Booking

Gangway Technologies announced the launch of its intelligent cruise booking and platform designed to improve the cruise discovery and booking experience

Cruise booking remains one of the most complex processes in travel. Our goal is to make planning and booking a cruise as simple and intuitive as modern consumers expect” — Michael Steinhart, Chairperson of Gangway Technologies.

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gangway Technologies, a Florida-based AI technology company focused on the cruise industry, today announced the launch of its intelligent cruise booking and customer engagement platform designed to improve the cruise discovery and booking experience for both travelers and cruise sellers.The platform uses conversational AI to help travelers discover, compare, and book cruise vacations through a highly personalized experience that guides users from initial inquiry through booking and post-booking engagement. Gangway Technologies aims to help travelers better discover cruises that match their needs, reduce booking friction, improve lead conversion, and help cruise sellers capture more demand while delivering a faster and more intuitive customer experience.The company’s platform combines AI-powered cruise discovery, personalized recommendations, intelligent lead qualification, and automated customer engagement into a single streamlined solution tailored specifically for the unique needs of the cruise industry.“Cruise booking remains one of the most complex processes in travel,” said Chanan Steinhart, Chairperson of Gangway Technologies. “Our goal is to make planning and booking a cruise as simple and intuitive as modern consumers expect while helping cruise sellers capture more opportunities and operate more efficiently. We believe AI will fundamentally reshape how cruise vacations are discovered, sold, and managed.”The Gangway platform is designed to:• Automate and prioritize inbound cruise inquiries• Personalize cruise recommendations in real time• Simplify itinerary and cabin selection• Improve conversion and booking completion rates• Support scalable customer engagement before and after booking• Reduce operational friction for cruise sellers and travel organizationsTo learn more or schedule a live demo, visit:For media inquiries or additional information:Andrew FriedlandGangway Technologies415-770-4308andrew@gangwaytech.comAbout Gangway TechnologiesGangway Technologies is a Florida-based AI technology company focused on modernizing the cruise booking experience. The company develops intelligent tools that automate, personalize, and streamline the customer journey from initial inquiry through booking and beyond, helping cruise sellers improve efficiency, increase conversion, and deliver a better traveler experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.