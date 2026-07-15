Boise Image Enhancement Centre Hosts Free Educational Webinar on the Science of Facial Aging and Filler Treatments

The Science of Aging Webinar with Dr. Morgann Orm

Boise practice invites public to learn about structural causes of facial aging and modern treatment approaches in complimentary online session.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boise Image Enhancement Centre has announced a free virtual webinar, releasing on July 17th, 2026, designed to help community members understand the science behind facial aging and how contemporary dermal filler treatments can address common concerns. The educational session, titled " The Science of Aging : How Fillers Restore, Lift & Rejuvenate," will be presented by Medical Director Dr. Morgann Orm, DNP, FNP-C, APRN, and is open to anyone interested in learning more about aesthetic medicine.The announcement comes at a time when interest in non-surgical facial treatments continues to grow across the Treasure Valley and nationwide. Many individuals seeking information about their options find themselves overwhelmed by conflicting information online, making professional education increasingly valuable for those considering treatment.The webinar will explore the structural changes that occur in the face over time, including bone resorption, fat pad shifting, and the gradual loss of collagen that contributes to visible aging. Dr. Orm will explain how these changes work together to create the signs of aging that many people notice in their thirties, forties, and beyond, providing attendees with a foundation for understanding their own concerns.During the webinar, Dr. Orm will discuss how modern dermal fillers, including Hyaluronic Acid-based products and Radiesse, work beneath the skin's surface to address volume loss and structural changes. The presentation will cover the most commonly treated areas, including the midface, jawline, chin, under-eye hollows, and lips, with an emphasis on achieving natural-looking results rather than dramatic transformation.The educational format reflects the practice's commitment to informed decision-making. Rather than focusing on promotional content, the webinar aims to help attendees understand why they may be noticing certain changes in their appearance and what a conservative approach to treatment might offer. Dr. Orm will also walk through what patients can expect from the consultation and treatment process, helping to demystify the experience for those who may be curious but uncertain about taking the first step.Boise Image Enhancement Centre has designed this webinar to address the confusion that many people experience when researching aesthetic treatments. With so much information available online, it can be difficult to distinguish between evidence-based approaches and marketing claims. The practice hopes this session will provide clarity and help attendees feel more confident in evaluating their options.Attendees who register for the webinar will receive an exclusive offer of fifty dollars off their first syringe of filler when booked following the session. Registration is limited, and interested community members are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance.Register Here: boiseimagepx.com/thescienceofagingAbout Boise Image Enhancement CentreBoise Image Enhancement Centre is led by Dr. Morgann Orm, a nationally recognized expert in advanced medical aesthetics with more than twenty-five years of experience in injectable and laser treatments. The Boise practice is committed to providing natural, personalized care that prioritizes each patient's individual goals and concerns. The team focuses on a results-driven approach while maintaining conservative treatment philosophies that emphasize refreshed, authentic-looking outcomes.For more information about the upcoming webinar or to learn more about services offered at Boise Image Enhancement Centre, visit boiseimage.com or call (208) 375-1221.

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