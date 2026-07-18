Meriwest Credit Union Celebrates Grand Opening of Its Milpitas Branch

Meriwest Milpitas Branch

We’re proud to introduce the new home of our Milpitas branch, created to help members feel supported at every step of their financial journey.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meriwest Credit Union is celebrating the Grand Opening of its newly relocated Milpitas branch, unveiling a modern space designed to enhance member service and support the community’s growing financial needs. Now located at 523 E. Calaveras Boulevard, the branch reflects Meriwest’s continued investment in creating a space that better serves members, offering an improved layout and expanded resources for both personal and business banking.

The branch officially opened to members on June 24, and today’s celebration invites residents, local businesses, and community partners to experience the new environment, meet the Milpitas team, and learn more about the services available at the new location.

“Relocating our Milpitas branch reflects our commitment to investing in the communities we serve and ensuring members have access to spaces that support meaningful financial conversations,” said Lisa Pesta, President and CEO of Meriwest Credit Union. “This new branch was built with our members in mind, creating a welcoming environment that aligns with the high level of service our team provides every day.”

The redesigned branch features a contemporary, member focused layout that supports personalized guidance across a full suite of financial services, including personal banking, Business Services, lending, and financial planning. Branch Manager Yvonna Trinh and her team are dedicated to fostering an experience centered on connection, convenience, and long term financial wellness.

“Today’s celebration marks an exciting moment for our Milpitas team,” said Trinh. “We’re proud to welcome members into a space that reflects the care, attention, and community focus that define Meriwest. This branch is more than a new address — it’s a place where members can feel supported at every step.”

As Meriwest Credit Union celebrates 65 years of service, the relocation of the Milpitas branch underscores the organization’s ongoing investment in modernizing its facilities, strengthening community ties, and delivering financial solutions that support the region’s long term prosperity.

Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, ($2.1B in assets as of 3/31/2026) is one of Silicon Valley’s most established financial institutions. Dedicated to delivering advice-based, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona, Meriwest offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, and wealth advisory services. Meriwest has been voted one of the ‘Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2026. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

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