Secretary of State Cord Byrd Reminds Floridians of Voter Registration Deadline for August Primary Election

For Immediate Release

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. –

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Secretary of State Cord Byrd is reminding Florida voters of the July 20, 2026, voter registration deadline for the August 18, 2026, Primary Election. Floridians can check their voter registration status or register to vote at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.

“Monday, July 20, 2026, is the deadline to register to vote for the August 18, 2026, primary election,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “This is also the deadline to update your party affiliation. As we mark 250 years of American independence, I want to make sure all eligible voters can cast their ballots, honoring our nation’s legacy during this historic year.”

Florida is a closed primary election state. Only voters who are registered members of political parties may vote for respective party candidates in a primary election.

A voter can register with a party or change his or her party affiliation at any time but to vote for a party candidate in the upcoming primary election, the person must register with that party or change his or her party by the registration deadline of July 20, 2026. See section 97.055, Fla. Stat.

You can find additional information about registering to vote in Florida on our FAQ – Voter Registration webpage. For more information, please visit the Division of Elections’ website at dos.myflorida.com/elections.

Floridians can check their voter registration status or register to vote at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.

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About the Division of Elections

The Florida Department of State’s Division of Elections supports the Secretary of State, Florida’s chief election officer, in ensuring that Florida has fair and accurate elections. The Division’s three bureaus: Bureau of Election Records, Bureau of Voter Registration Services, and Bureau of Voting Systems Certification, have several responsibilities in the areas of legal compliance and elections administration to ensure that Florida’s election laws are uniformly interpreted and implemented. The Division also assists local Supervisors of Elections in their duties and promotes enhanced public awareness and participation in the electoral process. For more information about Florida’s elections, visit dos.myflorida.com/elections.