BROWARD JUDGE APPOINTED TO FLORIDA SUPREME COURT CRIMINAL COURT STEERING COMMITTEE

Broward County Judge Martin S. Fein has been appointed to the Florida Supreme Court’s Criminal Court Steering Committee by Chief Justice John D. Couriel.

Fein, who serves as the Administrative Judge for Circuit Criminal in the 17th Judicial Circuit, will serve on the 13-member committee through June 30, 2028.

The committee is responsible for reviewing and recommending changes related to criminal justice procedures, including proposed updates to the Florida Department of Corrections’ uniform orders of supervision, the Criminal Punishment Code scoresheet, and procedural rules needed to implement legislative changes affecting criminal, delinquency, and Jimmy Ryce Act cases.

“Congratulations to Judge Fein on his appointment by Chief Justice John D. Couriel to the Criminal Court Steering Committee,” said Chief Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips of the 17th Judicial Circuit. “Florida will be well served by Judge Fein's dedication, leadership, and commitment to the administration of justice.”

Fein said he was honored by the appointment and pledged to represent the circuit’s interests during his tenure.

“I am humbled by this honor and privilege. I will do my best to positively represent the 17th Circuit,” Fein said.

The Criminal Court Steering Committee includes judges from judicial circuits throughout Florida, as well as representatives from the First, Third, and Fifth District Courts of Appeal.

The 17th Judicial Circuit Court serves Broward County and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale. It is the second-largest circuit court in Florida, with 90 judges — including 58 circuit judges and 32 county court judges. The circuit operates from four courthouses, including the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale and regional courthouses in Deerfield Beach, Plantation, and Hollywood.