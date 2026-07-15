How Heavy Rain and Flooding Put St. Tammany Parish Septic Systems at Risk

Brooks Plumbing & Septic Services Urges Northshore Homeowners to Inspect Septic Systems Ahead of Peak Storm Season

MANDEVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Louisiana moves deeper into hurricane season, Brooks Plumbing & Septic Services is reminding homeowners across St. Tammany Parish that heavy rainfall and flooding don't just threaten roofs and foundations — they can overwhelm septic systems in ways that are easy to miss until it's too late.Septic systems rely on well-drained soil to process wastewater through the drain field. When the water table rises during prolonged rain or storm surge, saturated ground can prevent a septic system from draining properly. The result is often a backup into the home, standing water pooling over the drain field, or sewage odors that indicate the system is no longer functioning as designed."A lot of homeowners don't think about their septic system until something backs up," said owner Jonathan Jordan of Brooks Plumbing & Septic Services. "But by the time you see a problem inside the house, the drain field has usually already been struggling for a while. Getting ahead of it before the next storm rolls through is a lot cheaper and a lot less stressful than dealing with a backup during one."Warning Signs of a Storm-Stressed Septic SystemBrooks Plumbing & Septic Services recommends homeowners watch for:Slow-draining sinks, tubs, or toilets throughout the houseStanding water or unusually spongy, bright green grass over the drain fieldSewage odors near the septic tank or drain field after rainGurgling sounds in pipesSewage backing up into tubs or drains, particularly on the lowest level of the homeStorm Season RecommendationsTo reduce the risk of septic failure during Louisiana's rainy season, Brooks Plumbing & Septic Services suggests:Scheduling a septic inspection before peak storm season, particularly for systems that haven't been serviced in the past 1–3 yearsAvoiding heavy water use (laundry, multiple showers, dishwashing) during and immediately after major storms, when the drain field has the least capacity to absorb additional waterKeeping vehicles and heavy equipment off the drain field, since saturated soil is more easily compacted and damagedHaving the tank pumped proactively if it's due, rather than waiting for a storm to reveal a problemCalling Brooks Plumbing & Septic Services immediately at the first sign of backup, rather than waiting to see if it resolves on its ownBrooks Plumbing & Septic Services, led by a Louisiana Master Plumber (License #LMP6553), provides septic inspection, pumping, repair, and installation services throughout St. Tammany Parish, including Mandeville, Covington, Madisonville, Folsom, and Abita Springs Homeowners concerned about their septic system ahead of the next storm can schedule an inspection by calling (985) 778-8737 or visiting brooksplumbingservices.com.About Brooks Plumbing & Septic ServicesBrooks Plumbing & Septic Services is a locally owned, licensed plumbing and septic company serving Mandeville, Covington, Madisonville, Folsom, Abita Springs, Slidell and the surrounding Northshore area of St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana. The company offers residential and commercial plumbing, water heater services, and septic tank inspection, pumping, and repair.Brooks Plumbing & Septic Services(985) 778-8737brooksplumbingservices.com

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