Auditor Fitzpatrick will evaluate the effectiveness of the customer service function of the Missouri Department of Revenue
07/15/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
The concerns of numerous Missourians frustrated by the
interactions they've had with the state Department of Revenue have prompted
State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick to conduct a performance audit of the
department's customer service function. Fitzpatrick's office recently commenced
with the audit of the department that provides service to millions of
Missourians each year as they file their tax returns, license their vehicles,
and renew their driver licenses.
Fitzpatrick said the goal of the performance audit is
to provide actionable recommendations that can help improve the quality of
service the department provides to Missouri residents.
"When I talk to Missouri citizens it is all too
common for them to voice their frustrations about the Department of Revenue and
the problems they've had navigating the bureaucratic maze that exists as they
try to get their tax refund or license their vehicle. Our office also receives
numerous whistleblower complaints each year about the department and its
inability to provide effective customer service," said Auditor
Fitzpatrick. "I understand the department has an enormous task in
providing service to millions of Missourians and no system will be perfect, but
I believe our audit can help give the department some substantive
recommendations that can make the customer service experience less frustrating and
more efficient for Missouri citizens."
Fitzpatrick added, "I encourage anyone who has
information that may be helpful to our audit to contact us through our
Whistleblower Hotline."
Individuals may provide information
confidentially for consideration during the audit of the Missouri Department of
Revenue's customer service function to the State Auditor's Whistleblower
Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
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