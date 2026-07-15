Auditor Fitzpatrick will evaluate the effectiveness of the customer service function of the Missouri Department of Revenue

07/15/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

The concerns of numerous Missourians frustrated by the interactions they've had with the state Department of Revenue have prompted State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick to conduct a performance audit of the department's customer service function. Fitzpatrick's office recently commenced with the audit of the department that provides service to millions of Missourians each year as they file their tax returns, license their vehicles, and renew their driver licenses.

Fitzpatrick said the goal of the performance audit is to provide actionable recommendations that can help improve the quality of service the department provides to Missouri residents.

"When I talk to Missouri citizens it is all too common for them to voice their frustrations about the Department of Revenue and the problems they've had navigating the bureaucratic maze that exists as they try to get their tax refund or license their vehicle. Our office also receives numerous whistleblower complaints each year about the department and its inability to provide effective customer service," said Auditor Fitzpatrick. "I understand the department has an enormous task in providing service to millions of Missourians and no system will be perfect, but I believe our audit can help give the department some substantive recommendations that can make the customer service experience less frustrating and more efficient for Missouri citizens."

Fitzpatrick added, "I encourage anyone who has information that may be helpful to our audit to contact us through our Whistleblower Hotline."

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of the Missouri Department of Revenue's customer service function to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.